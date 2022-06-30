Image Image Credit Brandon Bell/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Democrats continue to reel from heavy losses during the 2024 election, most notably Donald Trump's decisive presidential victory. On Sunday (Nov. 10), New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reached out to social media followers regarding their reasons behind certain voting decisions. “People who support Trump and me or voted [for] Trump [and other Democratic candidates], tell us why,” she asked on her Instagram Stories.

It didn't take long for her to receive a wealth of feedback. “Trump is going to get us the money and lets men have a voice,” one user said. "You're brilliant and have amazing passion!” Another wrote, "[Trump] speaks of war as something that is bad. Democrats became the party that supports the war.”

“This is why I say that we should be signing up to knock on doors and be on the phones,” Ocasio-Cortez stated in a subsequent video. “At this point, all of these apps — Instagram, Twitter, whatever — [are] mass media too because they've all been bought up by billionaires [in] the same way a lot of these television channels have. If you're only tuning in to those mediums, you will think that most people fall along this spectrum, and a lot of people don't. That’s why it's important to be at the doors, and that's why it's important to be on the phones... because you will learn a lot.”

She continued, “Another area that I thought was really interesting was hearing a lot from undocumented people and, importantly, families of undocumented people who do vote saying that there's been no relief from Democrats or anybody else on immigration [and] path to citizenship for 10, 20, 30 years.” Ocasio-Cortez closed by adding how the lack of benefits for the undocumented led to resentment. She also clarified Trump’s intent to remove all who fall under that umbrella, not just those with criminal backgrounds.