On Tuesday (Feb. 27), High Snobiety shared a cover story with André 3000, who spoke to the publication about his well-received New Blue Sun project. The biggest takeaway from the feature came when its writer Rosecrans Baldwin asked the veteran artist if he missed rapping — an art form that he seemed to push back from in past interviews.

“I do," he responded. "I would love to make a rap album. I just think it’d be an awesome challenge to do a fire-a** album at 48 years old. That’s probably one of the hardest things to do! I would love to do that." When asked if bars could appear on the next body of work, he added, "Possibly! That’s the cool thing about my whole ride. It really is a ride."

As REVOLT previously reported, André 3000 spoke on the long-running rumor that he keeps a growing stash of lyrics behind the scenes. “Even now, people think, ‘Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage.’ I ain’t got no raps like that,” he explained to GQ. “It feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old.”

He continued, “Not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I gotta go get a colonoscopy.’ What do you rap about? ‘My eyesight is going bad’... My goal is, I wanna connect. I’m not talking about nothing I can’t connect with. It’s no use.”

A rapping André 3000 last appeared on "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS," a standout cut from Killer Mike's sixth studio LP, MICHAEL. Also featuring Future and Eryn Allen Kane, the track won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.