Since its debut, “American Idol” has been a launchpad for some of the most recognizable voices in music. Over the years, the show has crowned countless winners, each bringing something unique to the stage. For many Black artists, the platform offered a chance not only to showcase their talent but to change the narrative around representation in mainstream entertainment. From gospel-trained vocalists to subway singers turned global inspirations, Black contestants have continually raised the bar and connected deeply with audiences around the world.

This listicle spotlights six Black winners who each carved out their own lane before and after taking home the “American Idol” crown. Whether navigating the ups and downs of the music industry, shifting into film and Broadway or using their platform to advocate for change, these artists reflect the powerful range of Black excellence in American pop culture. Their stories speak to perseverance, evolution and legacy.

1. Ruben Studdard

Before stepping into the spotlight, Ruben Studdard was raised in Birmingham, Alabama, singing gospel in church and studying voice at Alabama A&M University. His smooth vocals and humble demeanor quickly earned him the nickname “The Velvet Teddy Bear,” and he became a fan favorite early on in the competition.

After winning the second season of “American Idol” — edging out Clay Aiken in one of the show's most iconic finales — Studdard released his debut album, Soulful, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went platinum. He received a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his cover of “Superstar.” Since then, he released several more albums, starred in Broadway productions and launched a Luther Vandross tribute tour titled “Ruben Sings Luther.”

2. Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia’s “American Idol” run was filled with jaw-dropping performances, most notably her rendition of “Summertime.” A teenage single mother from North Carolina who dropped out of high school, Fantasia won hearts with her vulnerability and powerhouse vocals.

After her win, her debut single “I Believe” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her first album, Free Yourself, went platinum and earned three Grammy nominations. Over the years, she’s released multiple albums, won a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and starred as Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway. She subsequently reprised the role in the film adaptation, receiving critical acclaim for her performance. Fantasia’s memoir “Life Is Not a Fairy Tale” was also turned into a Lifetime movie, showcasing her journey from hardship to stardom.

3. Jordin Sparks

As a teenager, Jordin Sparks became the youngest winner in “American Idol” history. Raised in Arizona, Sparks had already been performing in talent competitions and opening for artists like Alice Cooper and Michael W. Smith before her time on “Idol.”

Her debut album went platinum, and the single “No Air” with Chris Brown became one of the best-selling singles by an “Idol” contestant, earning a Grammy nomination. Sparks branched out into acting, starring in Sparkle opposite Whitney Houston, and appeared in numerous television projects. She’s also released several albums, launched fragrances and become an advocate for various causes, including body positivity and sickle cell awareness. Her versatility and poise have made her one of Idol’s most enduring success stories.

4. Candice Glover

Candice Glover auditioned for “American Idol” three times before finally making it to the live shows — and ultimately winning the competition. A native of South Carolina, Glover stunned audiences with her command of R&B and jazz, frequently drawing comparisons to legends like Aretha Franklin.

Following her win, she released Music Speaks, an album that showcased her powerful voice and range. Despite delays and label setbacks, Glover remained committed to her artistry. She later starred in stage productions and remained active in music through independent releases and live performances. Glover’s journey is one of perseverance, proving that timing and resilience can lead to breakthrough moments.

5. Just Sam

Born Samantha Diaz, Just Sam grew up in foster care and was raised by their grandmother in Harlem. Before “American Idol,” they sang in New York City subways to make ends meet. Their authenticity and emotion-filled performances struck a chord with audiences, and they became a winner during the show's pandemic era, performing remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After winning, Just Sam signed briefly with Hollywood Records but later parted ways without releasing a full album, citing difficulties with the industry and financial constraints. Their journey was emblematic of the challenges new artists face in a complex music ecosystem. At one point, Just Sam went viral for returning to subway performances, sparking conversations around artist support and sustainability. They later made a powerful return to the Idol stage with a stirring rendition of Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time.”

6. Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts hails from Meridian, Mississippi, where he worked as a physical education teacher before auditioning for “American Idol.” His blend of inspirational storytelling and vocal prowess resonated with fans across the nation. Roberts’ standout finale performance earned him a standing ovation and set the tone for his future as a singer.

Roberts became only the second Black man to win “American Idol,” after Ruben Studdard. His victory was a cultural moment, reigniting conversations about representation and artistry on reality television. After winning in 2025, Roberts announced plans for a debut album and community-focused music initiatives in Mississippi. He’s also been praised for his emotional intelligence and motivational presence both on and off the stage.

Honorable mention: Jennifer Hudson

While this is about the winners, it would be remiss not to mention Jennifer Hudson and her success. Yes, she finished in seventh place during her run, yet she stands as one of the most successful “American Idol” alumni in history. Raised in Chicago, Hudson had been performing in local theater and cruise ship circuits before auditioning for the show.

Post-”Idol,” Hudson quickly rose to stardom with her Oscar-winning role as Effie White in the film adaptation of Dreamgirls. She went on to win a Grammy for her self-titled debut album, earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and become an EGOT winner — one of the few artists to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Her presence in film, music and television (which includes a wildly popular daytime talk show) continues to redefine what’s possible for artists beyond reality TV.