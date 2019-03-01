Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This Friday (March 8), Alicia Keys will head to Saudi Arabia for the third edition of her Women to Women initiative. The event will take place in conjunction with the country's Formula 1 Grand Prix and is backed by Swizz Beatz's Good Intentions creative agency and international music platform MDLBEAST.

As explained in a press release, Keys and invited guests will converse on "how women are pushing the culture forward in Saudi Arabia and around the world." It will also mark the first time that the singer will perform in the coastal city of Jeddah, where she’ll be joined by Pharrell Williams.

"I am thrilled to be back on stage, this time in Jeddah, performing in a place I have never performed in before, and in a way I never have in this region," she stated. "I’m also so inspired to connect in a meaningful way with the amazing women there to discuss cultural, creative and boundary-pushing narratives we are collectively and individually leading. In light of International Women’s Day, it’s the perfect time to discuss important issues affecting us."

In 2023, Keys held her Women to Women discussions in the Saudi Arabian city of AlUla alongside a wealth of notable speakers. "It is my privilege and honor to be part of the Women to Women [event],” Arab News reported her saying about the inclusive affair. “I’ve always been influenced by women and impacted by them. It’s only natural that I would love to be part of this panel and discuss the things we will be discussing with this group of amazing women."

She continued, "It’s just so overwhelming — in such a good way — because I feel like the accumulation of my work and the accumulation of my understanding of the world is part of this kind of conversation and I’m really excited about it."