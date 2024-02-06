Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Black love Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT’s “Imagine If” Black History Month campaign gives creators the ability to challenge historical distortion and reshape the portrayal of Blackness in media. For the entire month of February, select artists and writers will depict a Black future with zero constraints.

What does it mean to be seen by someone? Truly?

Can you be seen when you try to hide behind little white lies? Seen when your words are misconstrued through a bubbled text, and it goes green? Seen for all the times you try, and no one knows of the ways you put in effort when your rewards don’t come, and you’re left hopeless? Seen the way you want to be in every way?

Since the early 2000s, humanity has fallen into a hole of letting life through a screen rule who’s acknowledged. It, unfortunately, got worse over time with eyes replaced by augmented ones that collect everyone’s social status.

Welcome to the year 2402. All things imagined can happen. Through ONYX EYEZ, the multi-billion tech and lifestyle company, anyone with the correct cash and social cache can get their eyes permanently augmented to see however they want. Selfies, videos, likes, and all the lies are through one lens. It is the social value that determines your societal worth.

Joseline Jackson, the biggest social media star today, can’t stop judging others. As it goes, she has been judged her whole life. No one ever gave her that same grace of just existing without being picked a part. Coming from the foster care system, Joseline had it rough from day one. No one wanted her long enough. Sure, she is a bit brash and crass, but she has a heart that shines brightly. No room can contain all that she is, and she knows it. People just didn’t like to acknowledge it.

“If no one wants to make room for me, I’ll make my own room. A room that’s built by me. For me. With people only for me,” she declared at 16 when no one wanted to say happy birthday to a young girl who got tired of shrinking herself.

Nobody can hold a candle to the fire she brings as she has all the flames that eyes can see. Her skin is obsidian gold, and her lips are as luscious as soft pillows after a long workday. Her eyes are bodaciously brown as the earth she walks on. Her hair…depends on how she feels that day. Changing it depending the mood -- and her nails. Sometimes, new combinations cause the media to go into a frenzy. Her image is all folks crave.

But, what happens when the whole world can only see you for what you post? Won’t people start to lie? Steal? Not reveal who they really are?

Joseline has always been her. Authentically. Wholeheartedly. She’s not cocky, but she knows her worth. That hasn’t stopped those who mean her harm to try and get close to the social cache of a Black girl who has all the eyes. And because of all this, dating is more abysmal than ever. No more, “Grand rising, my chocolate queen” with the smiling emoji. No more “11:11 make a wish.” She is sick of being used – like many Black girls are -- for everything they can do and not who they are.

I mean, who didn’t want to be Black…without being Black? It’s always been the trend.

That was before, though. In the year 2402, what’s new? ONYX EYEZ’s parent company, Be: Black, offers 24HR VR experiences of what it's like to be Black anywhere in the world. They are monetizing pain, joy, art, and innovation. Digital Blackface isn’t such a big deal. If you’re not Black online, you’re not trying.

Yet, in the face of the fake, Joseline prevails amongst the faux falsities of life. She’s real. Every inch of 4C curl twirl lasts in each 48K camera shoved in her face. But, to be a young 20-something with no one in her arms can cause more harm than good. Each suitor who tries to cash in on the latest piece of her reality makes her ill. After her latest break-up with another soul who wanted to sell hers, Joseline decides to go to the one place where no one knows who she is. Her best friend who has been through it all and works at her favorite coffee shop.

Tasha Gomez has been Joseline’s friend since middle school. Before that fateful 16th birthday, Joseline was still finding her voice. She didn’t stand up for herself like she does now. During this time, a challenge about stealing a loc of hair from any Black girl was running rampant. Trapping Tracks. It was incredibly juvenile and disrespectful, but they got likes, followers, and traction.

When a group of boys were about to pounce on young Joseline, Tasha swooped in and slapped each of them so hard that they lost a tooth and had swollen faces for a week. Ever since then, they have been inseparable. She’s been there to see all the brand deals, GRWM reels, and destruction of feelings for every boy who tries to treat Joseline like a toy. And while the social star is expecting Tasha on this calm day, Tasha sets up a surprise for her instead.

Up on the north side of the city, Joseline goes into a little hole-in-the-wall coffee shop. She doesn’t particularly love coffee, but this place has a unique lavender and vanilla tea they make just as she likes. She walks in with her most regular-degular clothes. No make-up, no alterations, no pin updo. Just her natural mini fro, baggy sweatpants; and Meet Me @ The Altar, an old pop punk band from the 2000s, t-shirt. But, as Joseline sits at the end of the coffee bar, she’s greeted by someone new.

“Welcome to Expressive Espresso. What can I get for you?” asks the male barista.

Shock. That’s all Joseline can feel as she grasps what she sees, as though seeing isn’t believing. Peeking through a pair of small oval-shaped midnight black glasses are glossy gray eyes as deep as a quiet storm that were not looking at her, but through her. The barista, whose name is Jerome, is blind.

But how? ONYX EYEZ made a device a century ago, NerveWEAR, to combat blindness. It is impossible, yet here it is. Possible. But beyond his eyes, his form is something magnificently impressive. Jerome stands there in all his tall, dark, and unbelievably angelic, handsome glory. He smiles and lets out a light chuckle.

“I must say, it's been a while since I’ve gotten a true shock out of someone,” he says with a wry smile.

“I’m so sorry. But I’m just…are those contacts?” Joseline asks.

“Nope. Just dead eyes.”

She audibly gasped. Taken aback by what she thinks is a joke. Dark and kind of funny, but in shock still, she asks, “But how?”

He replies, “My nerves. To receive optical surgery for NerveWEAR, you must have working nerves to link them. Mine are dead. They've been that way since I was born. And if you’re wondering why I can do this job, I have enhanced physical neurolink gloves and shoes. They’re outdated, but they help me ‘see’ my surroundings. At least for limited spaces, it can download the dimensions for it... And now that I’ve explained my lovely appearance and capabilities, can I get you anything, friend of Tasha?”

There’s silence for some moments as she realizes she has been read up and down by this man to prevent further questions about him. But within this quietness, Joseline analyzes everything he didn’t say. His wit protects him, his calmness in the face halts possible prejudice and ableism, and his smile is as warm as a dying fire. Jerome’s posture is loose, but firm. He has a highly relaxed demeanor for someone others might have their guard up for just in case they say something wrong, as she did. Yet, here he is. Cool as a cucumber with his, once again, handsome self. And Jerome knows he’s gorgeous even if he can’t actually see it.

Joseline had never sweat before and wouldn’t start now, but a bead almost formed. Something about Mr. Man shakes her to her core, and she likes it. Very much. But she doesn’t want to let him catch on any more than he already has because anyone with his wit can tell. Now, to see if she can get him to sweat, too...

“Since you know who I am, Matt Murdock, you should know what I want. Right?”

“Not you being a comic geek,” he replies.

“Not you knowing who he is too, Mr. King of Geeks,” she claps back.

He smiles and gets to work. All the tea pouches, which are handcrafted, are carefully placed in individual drawers. Labeled with precise calligraphy by Tasha, each tea placement is symmetrical to the coffee grounds.

Joseline’s unique blend has to be handmade. Jerome takes half of the vanilla and half of the lavender, mixing them by hand in a medium-sized bowl. After blending, he steeps the tea twice to get the rich lilac from them. Next, two spoonfuls of honey are twirled once it is at its hottest, but only for a minute. Then, a single tea leaf floats on top, like a flower on a still pond. It is perfect for aesthetics whenever Joseline takes a picture of it for her social media.

“It’s Jerome, by the way,” he says as he expertly pushes her perfectly crafted steeped tea toward her.

“Impressive. Just the way I like it,” she replies.

He smiles and says, “I know. Tasha told me. But I’m sure you figured that out.”

“I did. And I’m Joseline. Joseline Jackson. Social media extraordinaire.”

“Didn’t know that. All I knew is we had an extra super VIP coming,” he says, grinning ear to ear.

“And what do you think of this VIP so far?” she asks sweetly.

“So far… pretty rude if you ask me. But I’m starting to warm up to her,” he teases.

Joseline smiles. Wide and big. When was the last time she had such good banter besides with Tasha, of course? Every word from his mouth seemed to entice the edge of her curiosity. If he is blind, he has no way of actually knowing her. To have any optic NerveWEAR meant you are connected. And he has none.

“What keeps you connected?” she asks. “Friends, family, news…it’s all on the digital wave.”

While making a drink, he says, “I go see them.”

“Oh, so you can see?” she snarks.

He laughs. “Okay, I walked into that one. But no, I just spend time with them. It would be easier to see them with the 3D emojis and updates through ONYX EYEZ, but I gotta play with the cards dealt.”

“I see.”

“Okay, you’re not gonna do that the whole time, are you?” Jermone asks.

“Okay, that was the last one. I promise. I just couldn’t resist,” Joseline replies.

His stern face can’t hold the facade, and they laugh together.

“So, tell me, what is it like being this social media extraordinaire?” he asks.

“It’s pretty great. I get money and fame for just being me. Not everyone likes it. Some of me didn’t like it either for a long time, but I got to be seen. And I promise that wasn’t a pun,” she admits.

“Really?”

“Yes, I swear.”

“No, I mean, are you really being seen?” he inquires sincerely.

Joseline opens her mouth to answer. But nothing comes out for a hot second or two. She wants to reply immediately with a yes even though she has always been herself. No one saw her for that. Only her social value. What she could do for them.

She only has Tasha. She wasn’t jaded, but the real Joseline fades to the background as far as other on-seers are concerned. And honestly, it stung to be hung out to dry like that.

“Listen, we don’t have to get too deep. Believe me. I have the same problem differently. I took Tasha’s day, but listen, I work every Sunday. You can talk to me if you have time. Come be Joseline for a change,” Jerome says.

Joseline smiles. Knowing she might’ve found something real. And that she owes Tasha big time. The two continue talking in the part of the city where not a single blip of ONYX EYEZ knows where they reside. She gets to show a natural smile that’s not on live. She’s seen in real life.