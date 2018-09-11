Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West, JAY-Z, Drake, and Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the ever-evolving landscape of Hip Hop, collaboration isn't just a strategy; it's a potent force. Solo artists teaming up to make joint albums remains a powerful way to push boundaries and create something truly special. These pairings bring together distinct styles, lyrical approaches, and flows, resulting in a unique listening experience that occasionally surpasses the artists’ solo achievements.

Joint albums also breathe new life into established careers. Veterans can tap into a younger audience through their partners’ fanbases, while up-and-coming artists gain valuable exposure and mentorship. Hip Hop's history is filled with iconic examples of powerhouse duos, from Royce Da 5'9" and Eminem's reunion as Bad Meets Evil to Method Man and Redman's undeniable chemistry. Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli's collaborative output as Black Star effectively changed their trajectories as so-called "underground" emcees. These cases and countless others stand as testaments to the power of collaboration.

REVOLT broke down 15 timeless joint LPs. Check them all out below in no particular order.

1. Watch The Throne – JAY-Z and Kanye West

In the pantheon of Hip Hop joint albums, a prime example was JAY-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne. While it wasn’t the most surprising duo (Ye was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records), it was nothing short of amazing to see how the two artists’ different approaches to music turned into songs like “Otis” and “N**gas In Paris.” The album went on to achieve massive critical and commercial acclaim, becoming a cultural touchstone and a blueprint for future superstar collaborations.

2. What A Time To Be Alive – Drake and Future

Drake and Future’s surprise mixtape put the entire genre on notice thanks to booming singles like “Big Rings,” “Diamonds Dancing,” and “Jumpman,” the last of which helped to bolster Drizzy’s partnership with Nike. The project earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and a double platinum certification. Notably, both stars would continue to utilize the collaborative album formula after What A Time To Be Alive’s success (ex. Pluto × Baby Pluto and Her Loss).

3. Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star – Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli

What if forming a group with your rap comrade helped to launch a legendary solo career for both participants? That was the case with Yasiin Bey (then known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, two Brooklynites who were considered pioneers of rap’s alternative Hip Hop movement. The duo’s debut LP, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, became a bonafide classic amongst the ranks thanks to cuts like “Definition,” “K.O.S. (Determination)” with Vinia Mojica, and the Common-assisted “Respiration,” the last of which turned the idea of the inner city into a living being.

4. Drip Harder – Lil Baby and Gunna

Lil Baby and Gunna quickly solidified their place in Atlanta's upper echelon with Drip Harder, a mixtape that earned both a top 5 placement on the Billboard 200 and a platinum certification. The trap offering merged Lil Baby's gruff, streetwise flow with Gunna's melodic vocals, creating a signature sound that dominated the airwaves. Drip Harder wasn't just catchy; it addressed the newfound fame, fast money, and struggles that accompany success in the rap industry. Boasting guest appearances from the likes of Drake and Young Thug, the project became a cultural phenomenon and showcased the power of two of Hip Hop's rising stars.

5. Like Father Like Son – Birdman and Lil Wayne

Birdman was surely winning with one of the best in the rap game, and it only made sense for the Cash Money head honcho to join his Young Money breadwinner for a full-length offering. Before the powerhouse that was Tha Carter III, Like Father Like Son helped to stamp YMCMB’s reign with tracks like the bravado anthem "Stuntin' Like My Daddy" and the ultra-smooth “Leather So Soft.”

6. Hell: The Sequel – Eminem and Royce Da 5’9”

We would be remiss not to include Royce Da 5’9” and Eminem’s long-awaited reunion as Bad Meets Evil. Cleverly titled after a line from their Slim Shady LP collaboration, Hell: The Sequel perfectly mixed Eminem's razor-sharp wordplay with Royce's technical proficiency to create a cohesive project. It wasn’t all just raw raps for the sake of Hip Hop, either – "Lighters," featuring Bruno Mars, became a massive pop crossover hit.

7. Plato O Plomo – Fat Joe and Remy Ma

After some time apart, longtime Terror Squad collaborators Fat Joe and Remy Ma joined forces for the well-received Plata O Plomo. The project boasted a single, "All the Way Up," that became a massive hit, dominating charts and radio play. The success of Plata O Plomo led to a resurgence for Remy, who was rebuilding momentum following her highly publicized stint behind bars.

8. Blackout! – Method Man and Redman

Outside of his success as a member of Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man found serious chemistry with East Coast counterpart Redman, which spawned the classic LP Blackout! While the bars were more than expected (and delivered by the duo in effortless fashion), the album also showcased a high level of playful energy that translated well on stage. Tracks like "4 Seasons" tackled social issues with wit while "Da Rockwilder" boasted an infectious party vibe. Blackout! achieved both critical and commercial success, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and earning a platinum plaque.

9. Friday On Elm Street – Fabolous and Jadakiss

Despite delays, Friday On Elm Street proved to be a solid body of work by two of New York’s biggest rap legends. On the booming release, Fabolous and Jadakiss traded their special brand of bars with the likes of Future, French Montana, and Jeezy. The project also earned the two emcees a top 10 placement on the Billboard 200.

10. How Fly – Wiz Khalifa and CurrenSy

Wiz Khalifa and CurrenSy's How Fly mixtape wasn't just a collaborative effort; it was the launchpad for both of their careers. The project quickly became a stoner classic thanks to the duo’s laid-back delivery and lyrical focus on carefree living, luxury, and ambition. Tracks like "Car Service" and "Fly N**gas Do Fly Things" became anthems and captured the essence of youthful exuberance. How Fly may not have been a mainstream chart-topper, but it achieved cult status, solidifying Wiz and Spitta’s place in Hip Hop history and paving the way for their individual success.

11. Too Good To Be True – Rick Ross and Meek Mill

Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s Too Good To Be True was a lesson in opulence. The Maybach Music-backed offering was full of glossy-yet-hard-hitting cuts about the duo’s exceptional lifestyles and lessons learned since being on the right side of the coin. The guest features were equally impressive – even athlete-rappers Shaquille O’Neal and Dame D.O.L.L.A. joined in on the fun.

12. Get Ya Mind Correct – Paul Wall and Chamillionaire

Paul Wall and Chamillionaire's Get Ya Mind Correct wasn't just their debut album; it was a landmark release for the Houston underground rap scene. The LP spotlighted the duo's contrasting styles -- Paul Wall's laid-back, braggadocious delivery intertwined with Chamillionaire's more aggressive flow. Along with its chopped-and-screwed version, Get Ya Mind Correct -- which gave listeners an unobstructed view into the struggles of the South -- became a cult classic and launched the successful solo careers of both artists.

13. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho – Quavo and Travis Scott

Two of the South’s biggest stars, Quavo and Travis Scott decided to join forces for a short but sweet project full of infectious cuts and boastful lyricism. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho also came with a couple of notable assists from Offset and the late Takeoff, which exponentially added to the album’s overall importance. The release also found some commercial success with a No. 3 placement on the Billboard 200.

14. Ferrari Boyz – Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame

Atlanta's trap scene received a jolt of energy with Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame's collaborative album, Ferrari Boyz, a true classic from the collaborators. The project was also notable thanks to Gucci Mane’s return to freedom and Waka’s growing wave of mixtape success. Overall, this celebrated release was historic for the iconic trap movement.

15. BlaQKout – DJ Quik and Kurupt

DJ Quik and Kurupt's collaborative album, BlaQKout, offered a potent dose of West Coast Hip Hop nostalgia. The project brought together two veterans of the genre, with DJ Quik serving as the mastermind behind the G-Funk-layered production. Thematically, the album wasn't afraid to revisit classic gangsta rap tropes while boasting about success, celebrating the West Coast sound, and offering glimpses of street life.

16. Step Brothers THREE – Don Trip and Starlito

Don Trip and Starlito’s Step Brothers THREE is the crown jewel of a collaborative series that’s quietly become one of Hip Hop’s most consistent tag-team efforts. By the time this this dropped, the Memphis-Nashville duo already built a loyal following with Step Brothers and Step Brothers Two, both praised for their gritty realism and no-frills lyricism. Their chemistry is as tight as any rap duo before them, switching off lines like siblings in sync. Even THREE’s follow-up, Step Brothers 4 Life, felt less like a revival and more like a natural continuation of a partnership that’s always been rooted in truth, talent and mutual respect.

17. Her Loss – Drake and 21 Savage

Built on elite production, surgical one-liners, and a chemistry that caught even skeptics off guard, the culturally dominant Her Loss played like a victory lap for both artists. Drake and 21 struck a balance between charisma and menace that felt effortless throughout. For Drake, it’s a worthy follow-up to his What a Time to Be Alive run with Future (as well as a precursor to his and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U). For 21, it stands alongside his own collab streak with Metro Boomin (Savage Mode series) and his criminally underrated tape with Offset (Without Warning).