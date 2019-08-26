Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fashion faux pas in Hip Hop are interesting because if you’re a celebrity long enough, everything comes back around in style. What’s considered a fashion don’t to us may differ from what’s considered a fashion do to others, but there are certain ones we can all agree on. Take, for instance, 6XL white tees, hammer pants, or sagging your jeans so low that your underwear is exposed. Those are just a few of the biggest style faux pas listed below that we hope never return.

A few are more cringe-worthy than others but in all actuality, hindsight is 20/20, and for every failed risk, at least they tried!

1. The extra oversized white tees

Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dem Franchize Boys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Yup, in my white tee!” were the lyrics from the popular song “White Tee” by Dem Franchize Boyz in the 2000s, which categorized the fashion mood of the decade. However, we'd all like to forget about the time when we wore T-shirts big enough to double as gurney gowns. What were we thinking? We weren’t actually, but when you know better, you do better!

2. The branded bangs

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil’ Kim Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When you’re a risk-taking trendsetter who is arguably one of the most fashionable women in history, you’re bound to have a fashion faux pas eventually. It’s just the odds of probability. Lil’ Kim’s branded Prada bang lands on the list because, let’s be honest, the last place you want a metal logo is on your hair.

3. Sagging pants

Image Image Credit Andrew H. Walker / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bow Wow and Soulja Boy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Sagging your pants will always be one of the biggest faux pas. Any trend derived from or connected to prison culture is a movement no one should want to be associated with. A little sag is natural especially if you’re not wearing a belt, but an exaggerated sag like this pic of Soulja Boy with Bow Wow in 2008, is just cringe.

4. Hammer Pants

Image Image Credit Jim Steinfeldt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt MC Hammer Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

While the ‘90s produced some of the greatest looks and inspirations we’ve ever seen, the Hammer Pants by beloved rapper MC Hammer were not one of them. They give off a genie vibe that we’d never want to see return in real life.

5. Upside-down sunglasses

Image Image Credit Frank Mullen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Man wearing upside-down glasses Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Granted, while there was a time when people wore their clothes backward and we were OK with it for a minute (Kris Kross), wearing your sunglasses upside down is a faux pas we’re glad many didn't catch on to. There’s just something about wearing your sunglasses upside down that gives off the ick vibe.

6. The Pope-inspired look

Image Image Credit Jason Merritt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

We’ll blame Nicki Minaj’s alter ego Roman for indulging in this faux pas at the 2012 Grammy Awards. The hooded red cape gown and gloves by Versace looked like a costume and were overly theatrical. She was even accompanied by a Pope look-alike for one of the most controversial nights in her career.

7. The oversized clock

Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Flavor Flav Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is known for wearing his oversized clocks as necklaces in different styles, shapes, and forms. While it’s both identifiable and iconic at this point, it’s also a fashion faux pas that’s living proof that two things can be true at the same time.

8. The MAGA hat

Image Image Credit Saul Loeb / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

While we don’t denounce anyone for their political views or party affiliations, Kanye West wearing Former President Donald Trump’s “MAGA” hat randomly throughout 2018 was a major fashion faux pas. Not only is it misleading and offensive given Trump’s views on Hip Hop, but it’s also a terrible design.

9. The “Big Red Boot”

The MSCHF “Big Red Boot” hit Hip Hop like an epidemic and we were shaken with embarrassment every step of the way. In this instance, Lil Wayne’s fit with the cartoon-like boots further enforced the absurdity of the shoe.