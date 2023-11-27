Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The Atlanta native, better known by her stage name, Mariah the Scientist, has been a rising star since she released her first EP To Die For. Prior to her music career, she attended St. John’s University In Queens, New York to study biology. Once she was motivated by two friends to strive for a career in music after they heard two original tracks of hers, she dropped out of college the following year to do so.

An R&B singer to her core, Mariah’s love and relationship music resonates with her fans. After she dropped her debut project, RCA Records reached out to her with a deal that she couldn’t deny per Genius. Not long after, she released her solo album Master and hasn’t stopped giving her fans EPs and LPs since.

Check out seven highlights from her recent interview with Yung Miami on the “Caresha Please” podcast where she opened up about her pathway to becoming an up-and-coming artist.

1. She feels fans overseas are more hype and positive than in the U.S.

In the last six years, the songstress has been meeting her fans on the road while gaining new ones as well. She has a lot of stamina because she hasn’t taken her foot off the gas as she’s been on five tours since 2022. She toured with Rod Wave, Future, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and did two of her own. She's joining Latto’s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea tour” which kicks off on Oct. 25, making this her sixth tour. She revealed that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was her favorite tour after hers because it was in Canada. During their time out of the country, she noticed fans showed more love than in America.

“In all honesty, well my own was my favorite, but like second to that, probably, I would say A Boogie though because we went to Canada, like, the whole thing was in Canada, and I felt like it was a different... It just was, like, they were very welcoming,” she expressed.

2. She won’t make songs that don’t align with her beliefs

Mariah makes music about love, heartbreak, and her personal experiences, making her catalog relatable to many women and men. Although she doesn’t judge other music artists, she prefers to release songs that match her values and the moral compass she lives by.

“I'm probably just not going to be like, ‘I'm going to cheat on you. I'm going to freak with this n**ga.’ You know what I'm saying? I probably would talk about something that's seductive, but probably not, like, cheating. I'm big on loyalty and I'm really not feeling that,” the 26-year-old said.

3. She's a relationship girl

The self-professed Scorpio recently celebrated her and her boyfriend Young Thug’s third anniversary. The hopeless romantic who loves love so much that she’s been in committed relationships for the majority of her almost 27 years on earth.

“I always have been in relationships,” Mariah said. “Like, I'm like a relationship girl… because when I went to college, I went to college with a boyfriend. And we were young, so obviously it's, like, that was bound to come to an end. And I feel like, but we were so close though in the beginning that I feel like once we got there and it was, like, failing, that, it really took a toll on me. I feel like that was my bestie at the time.”

4. She believes materialism and greed are a problem in today's society

A true lover girl, she believes in genuine and intentional connections over someone constantly buying her gifts. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t like to receive gifts from a romantic partner, but if material things are the only thing a man can provide her with then she’s not interested. Her attraction is measured by the “intangible” things someone can offer her in addition to all the actions they do.

“I almost think it is disrespect if somebody wants to give me something without backing it up with something that's intangible. So, it's like, if I'm giving you… if my first thought is to give you something, but I'm not there for you in the ways that you need to be, I feel like you're not taking me seriously,” she told Yung Miami.

“And I do feel like materialism is a big issue,” the “Reminders” artist added. “Materialism and greed is a big issue in today's society. People want everything, they want too much, honestly. Having it all is not [all that], there’s more than life.”

5. She's never tried to commit suicide

“Brain” was a song from the RY RY WORLD EP, released in July 2021. It was a vulnerable single because she openly talked about her thoughts about suicide at one time. The track caused some commotion among her fans because some assumed she was admitting to a suicide attempt, but that was the furthest from the truth.

“I will say that I've never attempted. I've never… they pretty much say once you have a plan, if you have a plan, then you're over the hump but I've never made a plan,” she shared. “I just feel like maybe when you're down and out, it's just like, you feel like you don't have anybody to turn to or you don't know what to do. Kind of, like, maybe it's like a lack of motivation to live. So, it's not like I want to die.”

The Georgia native continued, “It's just, like, how do I live and feel this way every day? So, I think that particular song let me think of the words. I wrote that when I was in college, and I think that I just wanted to get out of there.”

6. Lil Yachty was the reason she almost didn’t pursue her singing career

The two music artists met in high school, since they grew up in and near Atlanta. The pair ended up dating during her time in college at St. John’s University. Around this time, Lil Yachty’s mainstream music career was beginning to take off and Mariah wasn’t doing music. After being encouraged by her friends to take music seriously, she wanted to give it singing a real shot. She hesitated before moving forward because she didn’t want to offend the “One Night” rapper.

“I thought, ‘Well, he likes music. I like music. Let me make him a song.’ And so that's what I did. I made him two different songs. So, I put them on an iPod and I gifted it to him. I signed the back. It was real cute. So cute, like, I just used to be so passionate... And he told me he did not want to listen to it because he didn't want to s**t on it. He said, ‘I don't want to Joan you, so I'm not listening to that s**t.’ And Joan means rank,” she admitted.

“And so, I didn't think like… at the time, I was trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. Like maybe like, you make music, so you feel like maybe this is stepping on your toes. Like people around you be trying to like do shit like that and maybe you felt like I was trying to infringe on that area of your life, so I just like deaded the conversation and I never brought it back up. And then eventually my friends, two of my friends named Alexis and Malik, they were like, ‘You should pursue that. That's fire. You should pursue that,’” she added.

7. She was surprised at how quickly she landed a record deal

Once Mariah decided to chase her new music dreams, she dropped out of college one year later to focus solely on that. Turning her pain from her former relationships into purposeful music, she recorded her first EP To Die For and uploaded it on Soundcloud. It caught people’s attention and put her on the map as a true singer. This eventually led to RCA Records signing her, making her goals a reality and changing the trajectory of her life forever.

“I never performed, like, when I signed my first deal, I had never sung physically, melody out of mouth in front of any people, period. I never did that. And it was like, they just signed me, like paperwork, cash money,” she disclosed.