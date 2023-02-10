Image Image Credit MoMo Productions / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Father raking leaves while children play in front yard Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Autumn is a season that is rich with history, science and tradition, offering fascinating insights beyond its picturesque landscapes. From the evolution of its name to the stunning colors of leaves and the ancient roots of pumpkin spice, each aspect of fall has a story to tell. This listicle explores seven intriguing facts about autumn, shedding light on how this beloved season affects our mood, showcases nature’s beauty and connects us to centuries-old practices. Below we explore the enchanting aspects that makes autumn a season of remarkable transformation and evolution.

1. Autumn wasn't always called "autumn"

The season we now call autumn was originally referred to as "harvest" in many English-speaking countries until the 16th century, when "fall" (short for "fall of the leaf") gained popularity. This term remains common in other West Germanic languages, reflecting its historical roots. The word "autumn," derived from the Latin "autumnus," only became a common term in British English in the 17th century, highlighting the evolution of language surrounding this beloved season.

2. Fall leaf colors are revealed by temperature and daylight

The beautiful reds, yellows and oranges we see in autumn leaves are actually pigments called carotenoids and anthocyanins that are always present. As daylight shortens and temperatures cool, chlorophyll production slows, allowing these colors to become visible.

3. Pumpkin spice is ancient

Pumpkin spice isn’t just one spice; it’s a blend of warm, cozy flavors like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves, which each have deep historical roots. Though it’s trendy now, pumpkin spice’s ingredients date back to ancient Egypt and some of those spices were used in Egyptian embalming. Today, as autumn rolls around, pumpkin spice remains a beloved symbol of the season, evoking memories of family gatherings and the warmth of fall.

4. Fall’s lower humidity can affect your mood

As the humidity drops in autumn, studies have shown that people can experience subtle mood shifts. People in high-humidity environments were slightly more inclined to report high or very high levels of distress than their peers. Cooler air with lower humidity is linked to a small increase in overall happiness, partly because it makes outdoor activities more comfortable.

5. Pumpkins and squash were cultivated over 7,500 years ago

Pumpkins and winter squash are among the oldest cultivated crops, with archaeological evidence suggesting that Indigenous peoples of North and Central America began growing them around 7,500 years ago. The oldest known domesticated pumpkin seeds were discovered in Mexican caves. This rich history highlights the significance of pumpkins and squash as some of the first domesticated crops in the New World.

6. Fall is a peak season for fish migration

"The fall run" refers to the peak period of fish migration that occurs in autumn when many species travel to their spawning grounds, particularly along the Atlantic coast of the United States. This season is especially notable for species like striped bass and bluefish, which migrate southward in response to cooler waters, making it an ideal time for anglers. As water temperatures peak in late August and early September, migrating striped bass can be found as far north as Nova Scotia, and by mid-September these fish instinctively begin their journey down the coast, signaling the onset of the fall run.

7. Fall weather prompts plants to defend themselves

During autumn, trees produce higher levels of certain chemical compounds, particularly anthocyanins, to protect themselves from sun damage, pests and freezing temperatures as they prepare for winter. This natural adaptation highlights the remarkable ways trees respond to seasonal changes in order to defend themselves.