Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 6LACK performs onstage during the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park on June 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

This unranked roundup spotlights 15 6LACK collaborations and guest features from across his career.

The selections include songs with J. Cole, Lil Tjay, Kehlani, Young Thug and Summer Walker.

The list celebrates 6LACK’s collaborative catalog as his “6 for 6” podcast comes to REVOLT.

Ever since breaking through with “PRBLMS,” 6LACK has proven time and time again that he’s one of the best singers to come out of Atlanta. We got a promising glimpse of his potential with FREE 6LACK, only for him to cement his status as a superstar-in-the-making with later albums like East Atlanta Love Letter, Since I Have a Lover, and Love Is the New Gangsta.

One of the things that has always stood out about the “Nonchalant” singer is both his ability to make other artists’ songs sound even better as well as use their talents to elevate his own music in return. That’s evident in almost everything he’s released since skyrocketing into the mainstream, whether we’re talking “Pretty Little Fears” with J. Cole or him hopping on Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone.” Of course, those are far from the only ones.

In celebration of 6LACK’s “6 for 6” podcast coming to REVOLT, we looked back at 15 of his best collaborations and features over the years -- in no particular order. Take a look below, then let us know your favorites.

1. “Pretty Little Fears” featuring J. Cole

We’d be remiss not to include “Pretty Little Fears” on our list, especially considering how much it helped cement 6LACK as a superstar. The R&B singer’s first collaboration with J. Cole found the two reflecting on love in all its grief and glory. Not only is it one of 6LACK’s best, but we’d argue the Fayetteville rapper doesn’t have many guest features quite like this one.

2. Lil Tjay's “Calling My Phone”

As many times as people have tried to count Lil Tjay out, he always seems to keep a hit in his back pocket. On “Calling My Phone,” the Bronx rapper and 6LACK have clearly had enough of the games that often come with love. “Get a new thing, I'ma Fendi and Dior her / Get a mood swing, I'll be gone by tomorrow,” he sang, referencing Tjay’s appearance on Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings.” It’s also kind of insane to think about how much bigger "Calling My Phone" might’ve become if SZA had submitted her verse.

3. “All That Matters” featuring AZ Chike and Leon Thomas

6LACK’s Love Is the New Gangsta is full of hits if you ask us. “All That Matters,” for example, finds him teaming up with Leon Thomas and AZ Chike as the trio emphasizes just how much their lovers mean to them.

4. Khalid's “OTW” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Khalid and Ty Dolla $ign are two incredibly talented singers, but if there’s anyone who can keep up with them — and even give them a little competition vocally — it’s 6LACK. He talked his s**t on “OTW” with lines like, “They gon' push up on they own, I only got room for two / From the 'jects on the set, it's a Porsche, not a 'Vette / I confess, I'ma flex 'til they show some respect.”

5. Cash Cobain's “problem”

We weren’t expecting Laila!’s “Not My Problem” to get such an enormous remix, but thanks to Cash Cobain, it did. The duo enlisted over a dozen artists — including 6LACK, Big Sean, Flo Milli, Fabolous, and more — for the star-studded rendition. During his verse, 6LACK rapped about Magic City and how he’s “been vibin’” ever since “PRBLMS” dropped, which, funnily enough, plays on the song title of Laila!’s song.

6. Jessie Reyez's “IMPORTED”

In addition to the hilarious fact that 6LACK kicks off his verse by addressing how often people mispronounce his name, “IMPORTED” is another great example of the singer's pen. On the BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US collaboration, he and Jessie Reyez sing about being, quite literally, “imported” into someone else’s life.

7. “Temporary” featuring Don Toliver

6LACK and Don Toliver are the duo we didn’t know we needed until “Temporary” came along. On the Since I Have a Lover track, the two sing about how even the best things — and occasionally the worst — in life don’t last forever.

8. “Ashin’ the Blunt” featuring Young Thug

Another phenomenal record from Love Is the New Gangsta, “Ashin’ the Blunt” reunited 6LACK and Young Thug. The R&B singer said it was “the oldest song” on the project and one he even considered putting on previous albums. “I always felt like this song captured my brother [Thugger] in a vintage form, and I’m happy to share something that the ppl have been asking for,” 6LACK wrote on Instagram.

9. Kehlani's “RPG”

“It's embarrassing to tell the truth / But now it's to the point where my love is up for debate / And maybe it's too late to shake,” 6LACK sings on Kehlani’s “RPG.” The track originally appeared on While We Wait, and if you ask us, it was definitely one of the best collaborations on her mixtape. Fingers crossed we get plenty more collaborations between two of R&B’s most compelling artists.

10. Jordan Ward's “MUSTARD”

As you may have already gathered, Jordan Ward’s “MUSTARD” takes its name from the legendary West Coast producer. The singer references Mustard’s debut album, 10 Summers, with 6LACK swooping in to sing about grounding himself and reaping the fruits of his labor.

11. JID's “Tiiied” featuring Ella Mai

6LACK and JID have ridiculously good chemistry, if “8701,” “Wholeheartedly,” and their many other collaborations are anything to go by. One of our all-time favorites, however, has to be “Tiiied,” which finds the duo seemingly at their wits’ end with their partners. Ella Mai closing out the record is just chef’s kiss.

12. Summer Walker's “Like It”

It’s honestly a bit surprising how little 6LACK and Summer Walker have collaborated over the years, especially with both of them being under LVRN. That makes “Like It,” which arrived on Walker's Over It, all the more special. Across the record, the duo sings to their respective lovers about their not-so-innocent desires.

13. Lil Durk's “Stay Down” featuring Young Thug

Durk enlisted 6LACK and Young Thug for “Stay Down.” Much like the song’s title suggests, the trio rap and sing about loyalty — plus expensive luxuries like Chanel shades and a Rolls-Royce — over a Metro Boomin-produced instrumental. While 6LACK is mostly relegated to the chorus and a bridge before Thugger’s verse, the three jumping on the same record makes for a really great collaboration.

14. Jessie Murph's “Forever”

Jessie Murph, much like 6LACK himself, refuses to be boxed into a single genre. So, with the arrival of Sex Hysteria (Deluxe), hearing the two collaborate on “Forever” was quite the treat. The East Atlanta Love Letter artist croons about feeling “so depleted” when his sexual desires aren’t met, with Murph’s vocals sandwiching what’s arguably one of his better guest verses.

15. Mereba's “Heatwave”

6LACK’s gravelly delivery balances Mereba’s haunting vocals perfectly on “Heatwave,” where the two sing about police brutality and violence against people of color. “'Cause they beat a n**ga blue just for loving that he Black / My advice is, run like Obama 'fore they catch you like Osama,” he raps on The Jungle Is the Only Way Out cut.