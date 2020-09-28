Image Image Credit Archive Photos/Contributor via Getty Images and Archive Photos/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wesley Snipes and Queen Latifah Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The creation of LGBTQIA+ roles in film and television has helped to make significant strides in representation, and actors within the Black community have taken on many of those roles. These performances showcased their versatility and highlighted the importance of truly diverse storytelling. Bringing authentic and multifaceted LGBTQIA+ characters to life only added to a more inclusive media landscape.

One of the most notable performances is that of Billy Porter, who portrayed Pray Tell in the groundbreaking television series "Pose." Porter's portrayal of a gay man living in New York City's ballroom culture brought visibility to a community that had long been marginalized. His performance earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Emmy, making him the first openly gay Black man to win in the lead actor category.

In film, actors like the outstanding Ashton Sanders have also made significant contributions. Sander's role as Chiron in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight is a poignant portrayal of a teenager grappling with his sexual identity. The film's exploration of Black masculinity and queer identity is powerful, and Sander's performance was widely praised for its depth and emotion.

Check out some other thespians who, by taking on such roles, have opened doors for future generations of Black queer actors and ensured that their stories are told with the dignity and respect they deserve.

1. Ving Rhames in Holiday Heart

Holiday Heart was a television movie that was directed by Robert Townsend and based on a play by Cheryl L. West. In the film, Ving Rhames played against type as a drag queen who performed in Chicago. The plot addressed themes of religion, homophobia, and other societal ills. Among the cast was Alfre Woodard, who adds to the production’s value as the drug-addicted Wanda.

2. Wesley Snipes in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

The road comedy flick To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar is largely considered to have been a major factor in bringing drag culture to the mainstream. The film starred heavyweights John Leguizamo, Patrick Swayze, and Wesley Snipes, all of whom delved headfirst into that particular sector of the gay community and its nuances. Snipes earned praise for his depiction of Noxeema Jackson, who led the way as the trio headed to Hollywood to win a popular pageant.

3. Will Smith in Six Degrees of Separation

Adapted from the play of the same name, Six Degrees of Separation was based on a real-life con artist who found himself at odds after a couple allowed him to stay at their residence. In the film’s case, Will Smith starred as Paul, a gay man who uses his charm to scam his way into the home of the Kittredges. Smith received praise for his role, which was only the third movie of his career.

4. Michael K. Williams in The Wire

In “The Wire,” Michael K. Williams’ Omar Little remains one of the most ruthless villains in the history of television. Over time, he became more of an antihero, further adding additional layers to the iconic character. What truly set him apart from the rest was his homosexuality – a preference that he presented to the world as freely as his criminality. Overall, Omar was said to have been inspired by Baltimore robber and hitman, who served 18 years in prison on murder charges.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith in The Women

The Women was a comedy-drama with an ensemble cast that included Meg Ryan, Annette Bening, Eva Mendes, Debra Messing, Carrie Fisher, Bette Midler, and more. Jada Pinkett Smith starred in the film as Alex Fisher, a writer who’s in a relationship with a supermodel named Natasha. Her role largely surrounded being there for main character Mary before viewers witnessed shifts in her own life.

6. Giancarlo Esposito in Waiting To Exhale

Waiting To Exhale was a Forest Whitaker-directed film about four women – played by Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon – who stick together through their own individual ups and downs. Giancarlo Esposito portrayed the initially bisexual David Matthews, the ex-husband to Devine’s character, Gloria Matthews, who comes out as gay by the end of the film.

7. Taye Diggs in Will & Grace

Taye Diggs starred in “Will & Grace” as James Hanson, a Canadian photographer who becomes Will Truman’s love interest during the show’s eighth season. To avoid getting deported, he ends up marrying the other main character Grace Adler, before past cruelty initiates an annulment shortly after. Notably, Diggs also starred in the Broadway production Hedwig and the Angry Inch, in which he played the genderqueer rock singer Hedwig Robinson/Hansel Schmidt.

8. Billy Porter in POSE

“POSE” was a TV drama that depicts the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community in New York City. It focuses primarily on the world of ball culture, an underground subculture where people compete in categories based on fashion and dance. These individuals form supportive chosen families called "Houses." Billy Porter plays Pray Tell, a prominent figure in the ball culture scene. He's a fashion designer, mentor, and emcee who guides members of the House of Evangelista.

9. Jeffrey Wright in Angels in America

“Angels in America” was an HBO miniseries that was based on a play of the same name. The two-part release centered around different themes, including the LGBTQIA+ community and the AIDS epidemic that was rife during that period. Jeffrey Wright played as Belize, a gay nurse who cared for controversial lawyer Roy Cohn. Wright won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance.

10. Forest Whitaker in The Crying Game

The Crying Game was a crime thriller that earned a wealth of awards and accolades. The film was about IRA soldier Fergus, whose encounter with British soldier Jody (played by Forest Whitaker) changed the course of his life in ways he didn’t imagine. Following Jody’s death, Fergus – Stephen Rea – befriended and fell in love with Dil, Jody’s girlfriend, who – as director Neil Jordan described – was a transvestite and a gay man.

11. Nelson Ellis in True Blood

Nelson Ellis’ character, Lafayette Reynolds, was a complex character from “True Blood.” A short-order cook by day, he was involved in the drug trade and had a troubled relationship with his mentally ill mother. Openly gay and unafraid to stand up for himself, Lafayette developed psychic abilities and a romantic relationship with a witch. Despite facing challenges, including torture and possession, he was a beloved and resilient character who played a significant role in the series.

12. Queen Latifah in Set It Off

In Set It Off, Queen Latifah’s Cleo was easily the standout character in the film, which was centered around her and her friends becoming bank robbers. Described as a butch lesbian, Cleo was the epitome of gangsta, from initial heists to threatening a witness in the middle of a police lineup. Her eventual death at the hands of police remains one of the most powerful, emotionally charged scenes in the history of cinema.

13. J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan in P-Valley

The dynamic between J. Alphonse Nicholson’s Lil Murda and Nico Annan’s Uncle Clifford is one of the most electrifying on television. Lil Murda, an aspiring rapper, surprised audiences when he began courting the non-binary Clifford, the owner of the series’ central location The Pynk. Their relationship and how it affects their individual lives remains one of the biggest arcs of the popular show.

14. Taraji P. Henson in Smokin’ Aces

Smokin' Aces was an action-packed film about a Las Vegas magician turned informant. A million-dollar bounty is placed on his head, leading to a chaotic chase involving a large cast of characters who want to either capture, kill, or protect him. In the film, Taraji P. Henson played as Sharice Waters, a diehard lesbian assassin who had strong feelings for her partner-in-crime Georgia Sykes, who was played by Alicia Keys.

15. Omari Hardwick in For Colored Girls

The central theme around Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls, an adaptation of the poem book for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, was the relationships between a group of Black women living in New York City. Janet Jackson played the role of Jo, whose husband, Brad, turned out to be living a double life as a closeted gay man. The eventual confrontation scene between the two is one of the most riveting from Perry’s film catalog.

16. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Be Cool

Be Cool served as the sequel to Get Shorty, a gangster-comedy based on a novel by Elmore Leonard. Among the star-studded cast was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who primarily served as Roger "Raji" Lowenthal’s bodyguard, Elliot Wilhelm. As a gay man, Elliot’s colorful personality gradually poured out in fun (and oft-humorous) fashion, and it eventually became clear that the bodyguard had some other aspirations of his own.

17. Andre Braugher in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

In the hilarious “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Raymond Holt was the stoic and intelligent captain of the 99th Precinct. He was also the NYPD's first Black gay captain and was married to a college professor. Despite his strict demeanor, he developed strong bonds with his detectives, who saw him as a father figure. Known for his rivalry with Deputy Chief Wuntch, he ultimately became a Deputy Commissioner focused on police reform.

18. Anthony Mackie in Brother to Brother

Brother to Brother was a drama that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and won a slew of awards following its limited theatrical release. Anthony Mackie portrayed the main character Perry, a young, gay Black college student who found himself homeless after being rejected by his homophobic parents. He formed an unlikely friendship with an elderly Black man who was a key figure in the Harlem Renaissance. Through their shared experiences, they discovered the impact of racism and homophobia across generations.

19. Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes in Moonlight

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Moonlight received universal acclaim upon its release, and even earned three Academy Awards (including one for Best Picture). The story followed three life stages of Chiron, a Black boy-turned-man who endured societal challenges and found himself grappling with his sexuality and identity. Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes played the teenage and young adult stages, respectively.

20. Isaiah Washington and Harry J. Lennix in Get on the Bus

Directed by Spike Lee, Get on the Bus was a drama about a group of Black men from Los Angeles who took a bus to Washington, D.C. for the Million Man March. Throughout, bonds are formed and personalities clash between the riders, all of whom come from different backgrounds and have different opinions on life. Isaiah Washington and Harry J. Lennix played as Kyle and Randall, respectively, a gay couple in the middle of an apparent breakup.

21. Chiwetel Ejiofor in Kinky Boots

Said to be based on a true story, Kinky Boots was about shoe factory owner Charlie, whose business is saved with help from drag queen Lola. As Charlie finds a lucrative market in a new kind of footwear, he found himself at odds with his usual customer base. Lola was portrayed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The success of the film subsequently led to a Broadway musical.