Key Takeaways
- Winners were announced across music, film, sports, and special honor categories throughout the live broadcast.
- Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Teyana Taylor, A’ja Wilson, and Jalen Brunson were among the confirmed winners in their respective categories.
- Druski hosted the BET Awards for the first time, with Don Toliver, Tems, and Cardi B performing.
The wait is over! On Sunday (June 28) night, the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment came together under one roof for the 2026 BET Awards.
The competition this year was unlike any other, with Cardi B leading the pack with a whopping six nominations. Trailing behind her were Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each earned five nods. For an idea of just how much women are running Hip Hop and R&B, just take a look at who picked up four nominations: Doechii, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto, with Clipse being the exception.
Among the several talented artists who received three nominations were A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YKNIECE.
With Druski making his hosting debut — while also becoming the youngest person to take on the role — the show also included performances from Tems, Kehlani, Don Toliver, and many more. Check below for the full list of winners, which we’ve marked in bold, below.
Album of the Year
- AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
- DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
- everything is a lot. — Wale
- HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
- WINNER: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
- MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
- The Fall-Off — J. Cole
- The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- WINNER: Kehlani
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- GIVĒON
- WINNER: Leon Thomas
- October London
- Usher
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- WINNER: Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YKNIECE
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXthaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- T.I.
Best Group
- 41
- WINNER: Clipse
- De La Soul
- FLO
- French Montana and Max B
- Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz
- Nas and DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid and Asake
Best Collaboration
- WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse and Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy and Latto
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller and Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YKNIECE, and DJ Spinz
- “wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best New Artist
- Belly Gang Kushington
- DESTIN CONRAD
- JayDon
- kwn
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- WINNER: Olivia Dean
- RAYE
- Trap Dickey
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- “Able” — Kirk Franklin
- “ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton, and Kim Burrell
- “All to Thee” — BeBe Winans
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “At the Cross” — CeCe Winans
- “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend
- “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin
- WINNER: “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, and T.I.
BET Her
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
- “Beautiful People” — Jill Scott
- “First” — Tems
- WINNER: “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat
- “Gorgeous” — Doja Cat
- “Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean
Viewers’ Choice
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
- “It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Outside” — Cardi B
- “Raindance” — Dave and Tems
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YKNIECE, and DJ Spinz
Video of the Year
- “100” — Ella Mai
- “Anxiety” — Doechii
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
- WINNER: “Folded” — Kehlani
- “LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.
- “luther” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky and Dan Streit
- Anderson .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B and Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- WINNER: Teyana Taylor
The Fashion Vanguard Award
- A$AP Rocky
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Cardi B
- Colman Domingo
- Doechii
- Rihanna
- WINNER: Teyana Taylor
- Zendaya
The Pulse Award
- “85 South Show”
- “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer”
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Don Lemon
- WINNER: Druski
- “It Is What It Is”
- “Joe and Jada”
- “On the Radar”
- “R&B Money Podcast”
Best Movie
- Highest 2 Lowest
- Him
- Number One on the Call Sheet
- One Battle After Another
- Relationship Goals
- Ruth & Boaz
- WINNER: Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Chase Infiniti
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Quinta Brunson
- Regina Hall
- WINNER: Teyana Taylor
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Delroy Lindo
- Denzel Washington
- WINNER: Michael B. Jordan
- Sterling K. Brown
YoungStars Award
- Daria Johns
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- WINNER: Jazzy’s World TV
- Lela Hoffmeister
- North West
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- WINNER: A’ja Wilson — Basketball
- Angel Reese — Basketball
- Claressa Shields — Boxing
- Coco Gauff — Tennis
- Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball
- Gabby Thomas — Track and Field
- Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics
- Naomi Osaka — Tennis
- Sha’Carri Richardson — Track and Field
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge — Baseball
- Anthony Edwards — Basketball
- Caleb Williams — Football
- WINNER: Jalen Brunson — Basketball
- Jalen Hurts — Football
- LeBron James — Basketball
- Shedeur Sanders — Football
- Stephen Curry — Basketball