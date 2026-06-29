Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor wins the award for Icon of the Year at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Winners were announced across music, film, sports, and special honor categories throughout the live broadcast.

Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Teyana Taylor, A’ja Wilson, and Jalen Brunson were among the confirmed winners in their respective categories.

Druski hosted the BET Awards for the first time, with Don Toliver, Tems, and Cardi B performing.

The wait is over! On Sunday (June 28) night, the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment came together under one roof for the 2026 BET Awards.

The competition this year was unlike any other, with Cardi B leading the pack with a whopping six nominations. Trailing behind her were Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each earned five nods. For an idea of just how much women are running Hip Hop and R&B, just take a look at who picked up four nominations: Doechii, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto, with Clipse being the exception.

Among the several talented artists who received three nominations were A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YKNIECE.

With Druski making his hosting debut — while also becoming the youngest person to take on the role — the show also included performances from Tems, Kehlani, Don Toliver, and many more. Check below for the full list of winners, which we’ve marked in bold, below.

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

WINNER: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

WINNER: Kehlani

Kehlani Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani speaks onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

WINNER: Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas October London

Usher

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Cardi B Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YKNIECE

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar T.I.

Best Group

41

WINNER: Clipse

Clipse De La Soul

FLO

French Montana and Max B

Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz

Nas and DJ Premier

Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid and Asake

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse and Kendrick Lamar

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse and Kendrick Lamar “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy and Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller and Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YKNIECE, and DJ Spinz

“wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean RAYE

Trap Dickey

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Able” — Kirk Franklin

“ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton, and Kim Burrell

“All to Thee” — BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At the Cross” — CeCe Winans

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin

WINNER: “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, and T.I.

BET Her

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“First” — Tems

WINNER: “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA

“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat

“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii and SZA accept the Bet Her Award onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Viewers’ Choice

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave and Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YKNIECE, and DJ Spinz

Video of the Year

“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

WINNER: “Folded” — Kehlani

“Folded” — Kehlani “LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky and Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B and Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

WINNER: Teyana Taylor

The Fashion Vanguard Award

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

WINNER: Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Zendaya

The Pulse Award

“85 South Show”

“Baby, This Is Keke Palmer”

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

WINNER: Druski

Druski “It Is What It Is”

“Joe and Jada”

“On the Radar”

“R&B Money Podcast”

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

WINNER: Sinners

Sinners Wicked: For Good

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

WINNER: Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

WINNER: Jazzy’s World TV

Jazzy’s World TV Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

WINNER: A’ja Wilson — Basketball

A’ja Wilson — Basketball Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball

Gabby Thomas — Track and Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha’Carri Richardson — Track and Field

Sportsman of the Year Award