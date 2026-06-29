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Teyana Taylor wins the award for Icon of the Year at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
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Key Takeaways

The wait is over! On Sunday (June 28) night, the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment came together under one roof for the 2026 BET Awards.

The competition this year was unlike any other, with Cardi B leading the pack with a whopping six nominations. Trailing behind her were Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who each earned five nods. For an idea of just how much women are running Hip Hop and R&B, just take a look at who picked up four nominations: Doechii, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto, with Clipse being the exception.

Among the several talented artists who received three nominations were A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YKNIECE.

With Druski making his hosting debut — while also becoming the youngest person to take on the role — the show also included performances from Tems, Kehlani, Don Toliver, and many more. Check below for the full list of winners, which we’ve marked in bold, below.

Album of the Year

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

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Kehlani speaks onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
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Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Best Group

Best Collaboration

Best New Artist

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BET Her

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Doechii and SZA accept the Bet Her Award onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
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Viewers’ Choice

Video of the Year

Video Director of the Year

The Fashion Vanguard Award

The Pulse Award

Best Movie

Best Actress

Best Actor

YoungStars Award

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Sportsman of the Year Award