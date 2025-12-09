Image Image Credit Verizon Image Alt A family enjoying the holiday season. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This holiday season, like every holiday season, connection is at the top of everyone’s list! With Verizon's holiday deals, you can maximize your savings and keep the connections strong with your entire team — the fam, the friends and even the beloved pets who like to make cameos on your video calls.

It’s the season to give, to bring smiles to the faces of everyone on your list, and with the latest deals in the Verizon Holiday Hub, you’ll surely find something to make this holiday one that everyone talks about for a minute! Check out five of the amazing deals below and thank us later!

1. The Apple (devices) don’t fall far from the Verizon holiday tree

For the Apple fans out there, you don’t have to search any further for the ultimate phone glow-up! Switch to Verizon and get four lines on Unlimited Welcome for $25 per line/month (on Auto Pay plus taxes and fees) and get four iPhone 17 Pros on Verizon for you and your crew on us!

And if you’re already rocking with the Verizon family, you can treat yourself or that special someone to a new Apple Watch Series 11 or iPad (A16) with a connected device plan.

The holiday math is simple. Apple products backed by America’s best 5G network equals a legit win every time.

If Apple products are your holiday twist, tap in here for more details.

2. (Price) lock in with Verizon this season!

We know you're looking for a steal, so Verizon came through with a three-year price lock (excludes taxes and fees) that keeps your monthly plan prices steady, so you can stop stressing about surprise price hikes. Because every dollar you spend matters.

Not part of Verizon yet? Bring in your current bill and let them show you how to get more for less. Seriously, no one else is delivering a combination of customizable plans, exclusive savings, premium services and device offers like this, and they're ready to prove it.

3. Verizon, meet Android! Android, meet Verizon! A real connection in real time

Now what’s a holiday party if everyone can’t take part in the festivities? Android users, keep cool, because those good people over at Verizon know that you like to have a good time, too.

Whether it’s the Samsung Galaxy S25+ or the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, your Verizon holiday party is about to turn up.

Keeping the holiday vibes up won’t be an issue because the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL are also included in Verizon’s hottest holiday deal. That’s right, switch to Verizon and get four lines on Unlimited Welcome for $25 per line/month (on Auto Pay plus taxes and fees) — no trade-in required and get four of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ or the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, on Verizon. What’s not to love?!

It’s almost like Verizon’s all the way locked in as we make moves to enter into the new year in style.

Check out these amazing Verizon holiday deals here!

4. There’s magic in your home (internet)

‘Tis the season to stay home, stream and chill. If you’re anything like us, you like to keep your home entertainment setup looking fire.

This year, new Verizon Home Internet customers can choose a Samsung 43" Class Q7F QLED TV, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or a Nintendo Switch™ on Verizon with select Home Internet plans. Talk about a nice list!

And you know what else goes great with your new tech? New YouTube TV Base plan subscribers get $20/month off for six months with any new 5G Home or LTE Home plans — with up to six household accounts per subscription. It’s the gift grandma, your uncle, and the kids get to enjoy.

Bring new internet home for the holidays thanks to Verizon!

5. Feel every beat, hear every note

The holidays are nothing without a little music. Whether you’re looking to turn up — or tune out your nosy aunties — Verizon makes it easy with some of the hottest audio accessories of the season.

Time to upgrade your speakers? You’ll be able to feel the music with $110 off the JBL Encore Essential 2 or $80 off the JBL Charge 6. Need one that does a little more? Verizon’s got you covered with 15% off the Apple HomePod Mini. The HomePod Mini can recognize each of the voices in your home, so everyone can access their own playlists and get music tailored to what they like. So, no more fighting over the aux, y’all.

Prefer to keep your music to yourself? Verizon has something for everyone. Get $100 off Beats Studio Pro or $50 off Bose QuietComfort Earbuds — over-the-ear and in-ear headphone lovers rejoice!

Want to see what else Verizon’s got cooking? Make your way over to their Holiday Hub! See here for eligibility terms and conditions.