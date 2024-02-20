This Friday (Feb. 23), French will unveil the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series following a couple of delays. As he revealed in posts on his Instagram account, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, JID, and Bryson Tiller are confirmed to appear on the long-awaited project.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Bronx-based talent spoke on the realities of his past and the hard work that was necessary to find success.

“I knew that everything I was going to do was going to be out of the ordinary and I would have to sacrifice to get where I needed to go,” he told the publication. “Sacrificing was me being in the streets because I hated to see my mother working 12 hours for $100.”

French continued, “I knew that after all the sacrificing I was doing, after all the drugs we were selling, after all the sacrifices we was taking, that it was going to be a point in time where I would have to stop that. [I would] just use whatever capital to invest into myself, to start the DVDs, or start the rap career.”