French Montana drops off a short visual for "Hard Life"
‘Mac & Cheese 5’ is expected to be released this Friday (Feb. 23).
On Monday (Feb. 19), French Montana dropped off a new visual for “Hard Life,” a track centered around the rapper’s struggles with being a celebrity from the streets.
“Swear to God, it’s like a movie script, ridin’ with an uzi, killers tried to shoot me, missed, now they wanna sue me, it’s a hard life, Batman, robbin’ through the dark nights, hard white, whippin’ up a Cullinan with star lights, now through the blizzard is the wizard with the stick, hit the block up with the work, back like RZA with the flip…”
“Hard Life” boasted a matching video that gave viewers a look into French’s current lifestyle. Kanye West, Swae Lee, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Chris Brown, Jelly Roll, and more could be spotted throughout the short clip.
This Friday (Feb. 23), French will unveil the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series following a couple of delays. As he revealed in posts on his Instagram account, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, JID, and Bryson Tiller are confirmed to appear on the long-awaited project.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the Bronx-based talent spoke on the realities of his past and the hard work that was necessary to find success.
“I knew that everything I was going to do was going to be out of the ordinary and I would have to sacrifice to get where I needed to go,” he told the publication. “Sacrificing was me being in the streets because I hated to see my mother working 12 hours for $100.”
French continued, “I knew that after all the sacrificing I was doing, after all the drugs we were selling, after all the sacrifices we was taking, that it was going to be a point in time where I would have to stop that. [I would] just use whatever capital to invest into myself, to start the DVDs, or start the rap career.”
