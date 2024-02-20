Since the start of Black History Month, ScHoolboy Q has been hard at work preparing fans for his upcoming album, Blue Lips. Following well-received visuals for “Blueslides,” “Back n Love,” and “Yeern 101,” the South Central talent dropped off two more for “Cooties” and “Love Birds” earlier today (Feb. 20).

On the self-produced “Cooties,” Q reflects on his many blessings while in the lobby of a massive residence. “Like, literally, my daughters is chilled, like, I can’t believe my house on the hill, like, I can’t believe that mountain is real, accountant is thrilled, the scars on the back of me healed, why God blessed me? I never deserved it, followed my purpose,” he rapped.

Things switched up on “Love Birds,” a track that features fellow Top Dawg Ent. artists Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker. In the song’s accompanying clip, the TDE talent kicked it on a couch as Skiiiwalker sang what’s presumed to be the chorus on a bicycle.

“Girl, I acknowledge that I treated you wrong, hey, I was gon’ make it up to you, left me ‘lone, gave me time to groove, lingered in my mind all day, loving you all kind of…”

Upon its release, Blue Lips will follow 2019’s CrasH Talk, a critically acclaimed effort that featured appearances from Travis Scott, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby. That project both peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned Q a gold plaque. Since then, he released singles like 2022’s “Soccer Dad” and contributed to songs by E-40, Maxo Kream, Ty Dolla Sign, Black Thought, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

Press play on the videos for “Cooties” and “Love Birds” below. If you missed it, you can check out the official trailer for Blue Lips here.