On Saturday (Feb. 17), REVOLT premiered the latest episode of “Drink Champs” with Benzino, who provided viewers with a wealth of stories about his life and career. The biggest moment that fans pulled from the conversation was when the Boston star got emotional over his relationship with daughter Coi Leray and longstanding feud with a certain Detroit rapper.

“I don’t have nothing against Eminem,” he stated to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “He can rap, but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more. My daughter came into this industry figuring, ‘I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad.’ I don’t hate Eminem. I don’t know him to hate him. I don’t hate white people. I’m tired of this s**t, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy.” He also said that he believed Eminem “could probably stop half of” America’s racism.

On Sunday (Feb. 18), Benzino shared an image titled “Reasons Why Crying Is Good” on Instagram. “I had so much built up anger, frustration, and evil built up inside of me,” he wrote in the discription. “[Not gonna lie], minus the alcohol, I needed that s**t. It really helped.”

On Monday (Feb. 19), the Almighty RSO alum further elaborated on his “Drink Champs” appearance and the negative reactions that have stemmed from it. “I see a lot of people laughing at Benzino crying. I don’t find that funny at all,” he stated. “I [have] seen killers get emotional and start breaking down in tears. Crying don’t make you weak. Crying is just a human emotion. Don’t ever get it twisted. A n**ga will cry right before he push [your] s**t back.”

You can check out Benzino’s full responses below. Those who missed it can check out his full interview here.