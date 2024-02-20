Usher
Photo: Perry Knotts/Contributor via Getty Images

Usher's "PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour" dates expand to Europe

Fans across the Atlantic Ocean will now be able to catch Usher’s tour at the top of 2025.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.20.2024

This fall, Usher will hit the road for his massive “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour.” The monthslong run will bring the ATL star to several North American cities, the majority of which will have multiple dates for concertgoers to choose from.

Today (Feb. 20), Usher hopped on social media to announce that the upcoming tour will now be making stops in Europe at the top of 2025. “EU and U.K.! I couldn’t forget about U!” he cleverly wrote on both Instagram and Twitter. Fans in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin can lock in tickets when they go on sale this Thursday (Feb. 22).

Usher’s impact during the first quarter of 2024 has been astounding, to say the least. Following a steady buildup of promotional clips and interviews, the Confessions star took to the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show earlier this month. Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris also provided support.

Two days prior to the Super Bowl, Usher liberated his ninth studio LP, COMING HOME, complete with collaborations alongside Burna Boy, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, The-Dream, Pheelz, and Jung Kook. The album — which boasted the well-received single “Good Good” — debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 91,000 album-equivalent units sold.

As REVOLT previously reported, Usher said that COMING HOME is “about life for men.” “There’s a truth in it because I think women will listen to it and be like, ‘I feel that way, too.’ I am speaking specifically to men or for men, though. I’m trying to make it clear that you’ve got to go through these things and there’s nothing that we can do about it,” he explained in an interview with VIBE. “Even if we’re happy, we’re battling the same issues, whether you choose to share it or not. We cope and deal with the same emotional stuff. We just don’t necessarily always have an outlet.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Usher

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tierra Whack drops off new visual for "27 CLUB"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Usher addresses hotly debated Super Bowl performance with Alicia Keys: "It was literally about having fun"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Usher reveals how he signed Justin Bieber after "a bidding war" with Justin Timberlake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign react after 'VULTURES 1' scores No. 1 debut on 'Billboard' 200

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Tina Knowles and ex-Destiny’s Child bandmate shut down criticism of Beyoncé’s country roots

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

17 most iconic R&B album covers

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  02.18.2024

Usher and Apple take fans behind the scenes of his Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

Chris Brown says he needs “healing energy” after the NBA rescinds All-Star Celebrity Game invite

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tierra Whack drops off new visual for "27 CLUB"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Usher addresses hotly debated Super Bowl performance with Alicia Keys: "It was literally about having fun"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Usher reveals how he signed Justin Bieber after "a bidding war" with Justin Timberlake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign react after 'VULTURES 1' scores No. 1 debut on 'Billboard' 200

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Tina Knowles and ex-Destiny’s Child bandmate shut down criticism of Beyoncé’s country roots

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

17 most iconic R&B album covers

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  02.18.2024

Usher and Apple take fans behind the scenes of his Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

Chris Brown says he needs “healing energy” after the NBA rescinds All-Star Celebrity Game invite

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024
View More

Trending
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Interest

17 most iconic R&B album covers

From Toni Braxton’s self-titled album to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller,’ here is REVOLT’s list of 17 iconic R&B album covers.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  02.18.2024
Drink Champs

Benzino explains his beef with Eminem & says he's willing to make amends

“Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip Hop,” Benzino said in part.

By Kemet High
  /  02.17.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
News

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
News

Twitter is horrified after Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans pictures leak

Her representative shared that the 44-year-old created the profile to show off her Savage X Fenty lingerie.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.27.2022
View More
Revolt - New Episodes