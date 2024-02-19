Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and more remember Pop Smoke on the fourth anniversary of his passing

Today (Feb. 19) marks four years since Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed following a home invasion at the Hollywood Hills house he was renting. Only 20 years old at the time, the musician left behind a legacy carried on through drill music and the many collaborators whose lives he impacted.

Taking to his Instagram Story this afternoon, Fivio Foreign shared a clip of the late rapper praising him. The caption read, “Long Live, Pop. [You] never let these industry n**gas separate us.” The pair previously teamed on records like “Sweetheart” from 2020’s Meet The Woo and “Showin Off Pt. 2.”

Meanwhile, Lil Tjay reposted a throwback photo of him and Pop Smoke shared by Steven Victor, the artist’s manager. Their collaborations included “Zoo York,” “Mannequin,” “War” and “Mood Swings.” The last-mentioned track was three-times RIAA-certified platinum in 2021. It also debuted at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 17 on the chart.

The “Welcome To The Party” hitmaker also began trending on Twitter today, where fans remembered the New York native. “Pop Smoke was really about to take off. I can’t believe it’s been four years,” wrote one user. Another person explained, “It’s crazy that Pop Smoke got lit and died the same year. It’s crazy that Pop Smoke would be 23 or 24 years old right now.”

In April 2023, four men were charged for the 2020 shooting. An unnamed 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery. A judge handed him a sentence of four years and two months. Meanwhile, then 19-year-old Corey Walker and two unidentified assailants, who were 15 and 17 during the incident, also received time.

Pop Smoke’s second and final posthumous album, Faith, debuted in 2021. The 20-song offering boasted guest appearances from Kanye West, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Pusha T, Takeoff, Swae Lee and more. “Woo Baby,” “Tell The Vision,” “Bout A Million” and “30” were among the standout cuts.