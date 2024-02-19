Tierra Whack drops off new visual for "27 CLUB"
‘World Wide Whack’ drops March 15.
On Friday (Feb. 16), Tierra Whack dropped off a new single titled “27 CLUB,” which is titled after the list of musicians who tragically passed away at the age of 27. With production provided by J Melodic and Brianna Farruggio, the Philly star appears to sing about what drives a public figure to suicide and how society seems to have become desensitized to that reality.
“I can show you how it feels/ When you lose what you love/ When the world seems like its against you/ When your friends and family forget you/ It ain’t really hard to convince you/ Lookin’ for somethin’ to commit to?”
“27 CLUB” came with a matching video that was directed by Alex Da Corte. The clip begins with a shot of Whack showcasing different versions of her face as a circus takes place around her.
Back in January, the XXL Freshman alum announced her debut LP, World Wide Whack, which is set to arrive March 15. “I really took my time with this, so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do,” she wrote on social media alongside the album’s official artwork. Another single, “SHOWER SONG” was also liberated to prepare fans for the forthcoming release.
In an interview with REVOLT, Whack described her eclectic and unique approach to music. “I actually can’t pick a specific sound because I’m always just experimenting. It’s all about a mood I’m in or an emotion, like me trying to express an emotion. Right now, I’m kind of relaxed, thinking.” She also spoke on how she was influenced by her hometown. “Just having that rawness and being ready for any and everything,” she added. “I feel like Philly really builds you up for the real world. They say if you can survive and make it out of Philly, you can make it anywhere.”
Check out “27 CLUB” below.
