Usher and Alicia Keys
Photo: Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images

Usher addresses hotly debated Super Bowl performance with Alicia Keys: "It was literally about having fun"

The R&B icon recently spoke to “The Breakfast Club” about the halftime show and more.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Earlier today (Feb. 19), “The Breakfast Club” premiered a virtual interview with Usher, who spoke on headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. During the conversation, the Atlanta star was asked about Alicia Keys’ inclusion during the performance and the debate it caused on social media.

“In no way is there anything that was done there that should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that,” Usher made clear. “No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago, and we celebrated it because of the legacy of it. No disrespect to anybody or anything like that.”

Previously, Keys’ husband, Swizz Beatz, took to Instagram to shut down any controversy over the intimate performance.

“Y’all talking about the wrong d**n thing!” the producer wrote. “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium? Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants! Congrats Usher and my love Alicia Keys, that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side. We make history.”

Elsewhere in “The Breakfast Club” interview, Usher spoke on a past performance with Nicki Minaj during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. “That was Jamaican culture. See, you gotta go to Jamaica. That was just a moment that was fun, and by the way, it was me playing my bass,” he explained before addressing a clip that made the situation so viral. “I would’ve probably bumped my shoulder or my hand, but I had my bass in my hand, so I just kind of bopped off her body a little bit. I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her [butt], though. I shouldn’t have smacked her butt. I shouldn’t have did that.”

Check out the full interview below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Alicia Keys
NFL
Pop
R&B
Sports
Super Bowl
Usher

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher reveals how he signed Justin Bieber after "a bidding war" with Justin Timberlake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign react after 'VULTURES 1' scores No. 1 debut on 'Billboard' 200

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Tina Knowles and ex-Destiny’s Child bandmate shut down criticism of Beyoncé’s country roots

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

17 most iconic R&B album covers

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  02.18.2024

Usher and Apple take fans behind the scenes of his Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

Chris Brown says he needs “healing energy” after the NBA rescinds All-Star Celebrity Game invite

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Deion Sanders says Lil Wayne's hits are primed for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

11 LeBron James quotes that prove he’s the GOAT

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher reveals how he signed Justin Bieber after "a bidding war" with Justin Timberlake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign react after 'VULTURES 1' scores No. 1 debut on 'Billboard' 200

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

Tina Knowles and ex-Destiny’s Child bandmate shut down criticism of Beyoncé’s country roots

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

17 most iconic R&B album covers

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  02.18.2024

Usher and Apple take fans behind the scenes of his Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

Chris Brown says he needs “healing energy” after the NBA rescinds All-Star Celebrity Game invite

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Deion Sanders says Lil Wayne's hits are primed for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

11 LeBron James quotes that prove he’s the GOAT

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024
View More

Trending
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
News

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
Drink Champs

Benzino explains his beef with Eminem & says he's willing to make amends

“Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip Hop,” Benzino said in part.

By Kemet High
  /  02.17.2024
Interest

17 most iconic R&B album covers

From Toni Braxton’s self-titled album to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller,’ here is REVOLT’s list of 17 iconic R&B album covers.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  02.18.2024
News

Twitter is horrified after Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans pictures leak

Her representative shared that the 44-year-old created the profile to show off her Savage X Fenty lingerie.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.27.2022
View More
Revolt - New Episodes