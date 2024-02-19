Earlier today (Feb. 19), “The Breakfast Club” premiered a virtual interview with Usher, who spoke on headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. During the conversation, the Atlanta star was asked about Alicia Keys’ inclusion during the performance and the debate it caused on social media.

“In no way is there anything that was done there that should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that,” Usher made clear. “No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago, and we celebrated it because of the legacy of it. No disrespect to anybody or anything like that.”

Previously, Keys’ husband, Swizz Beatz, took to Instagram to shut down any controversy over the intimate performance.

“Y’all talking about the wrong d**n thing!” the producer wrote. “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium? Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants! Congrats Usher and my love Alicia Keys, that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side. We make history.”

Elsewhere in “The Breakfast Club” interview, Usher spoke on a past performance with Nicki Minaj during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. “That was Jamaican culture. See, you gotta go to Jamaica. That was just a moment that was fun, and by the way, it was me playing my bass,” he explained before addressing a clip that made the situation so viral. “I would’ve probably bumped my shoulder or my hand, but I had my bass in my hand, so I just kind of bopped off her body a little bit. I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her [butt], though. I shouldn’t have smacked her butt. I shouldn’t have did that.”

