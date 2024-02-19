Usher addresses hotly debated Super Bowl performance with Alicia Keys: "It was literally about having fun"
The R&B icon recently spoke to “The Breakfast Club” about the halftime show and more.
Earlier today (Feb. 19), “The Breakfast Club” premiered a virtual interview with Usher, who spoke on headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. During the conversation, the Atlanta star was asked about Alicia Keys’ inclusion during the performance and the debate it caused on social media.
“In no way is there anything that was done there that should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that,” Usher made clear. “No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago, and we celebrated it because of the legacy of it. No disrespect to anybody or anything like that.”
Previously, Keys’ husband, Swizz Beatz, took to Instagram to shut down any controversy over the intimate performance.
“Y’all talking about the wrong d**n thing!” the producer wrote. “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium? Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants! Congrats Usher and my love Alicia Keys, that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side. We make history.”
Elsewhere in “The Breakfast Club” interview, Usher spoke on a past performance with Nicki Minaj during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. “That was Jamaican culture. See, you gotta go to Jamaica. That was just a moment that was fun, and by the way, it was me playing my bass,” he explained before addressing a clip that made the situation so viral. “I would’ve probably bumped my shoulder or my hand, but I had my bass in my hand, so I just kind of bopped off her body a little bit. I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her [butt], though. I shouldn’t have smacked her butt. I shouldn’t have did that.”
Check out the full interview below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
17 most iconic R&B album covers
11 LeBron James quotes that prove he’s the GOAT
All of Beyoncé's albums ranked
Trending
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit
“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
Benzino explains his beef with Eminem & says he's willing to make amends
“Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip Hop,” Benzino said in part.
17 most iconic R&B album covers
From Toni Braxton’s self-titled album to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller,’ here is REVOLT’s list of 17 iconic R&B album covers.
Twitter is horrified after Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans pictures leak
Her representative shared that the 44-year-old created the profile to show off her Savage X Fenty lingerie.