On Friday (Feb. 16), Polo G returned to wax with a new single titled “Sorrys & Ferraris,” which was produced by Allen Ritter, Nick Papz and Xander. The hard-hitting cut was centered around the Chicago talent’s journey from rags to riches.

“‘Member used to chase a bag on that curb, I be stuntin’ on they a**, this for Durb/ All that dirt I shook off right before I took off, ‘Don’t forget me’ was the last thing I heard/ And then came the sorrys, and then the Ferraris, everybody say they sorry now/ Swear my life is like a party now…”

Matching the song’s title, the Arrad-directed visual for the track showed Polo G in a garage full of bright-red Ferraris. He could also be spotted living it up with his crew in different locations throughout.

Back in 2021, Polo G liberated his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and more. The project proved to be a commercial success via a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and a double platinum certification. Months after its initial release, fans were treated to Hall of Fame 2.0, a deluxe upgrade that added 14 songs and collaborations alongside NLE Choppa, YungLiv, Lil Baby and Lil Tjay.

Polo G previously spoke on his recording process in an interview with REVOLT. “When I have a studio session, I’m not the type to try to do 10 songs,” he explained. “I limit the amount of songs I force myself to do because a lot of times that interferes with the content, the subject matter. I don’t want to be repetitive. I don’t want any songs being average, so I try to put my all into a song or two.”

Press play on “Sorrys & Ferraris,” which is expected to appear on the long-awaited album Hood Poet, below.