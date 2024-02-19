Usher, Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and NBC / Contributor via Getty Images

Usher reveals how he signed Justin Bieber after "a bidding war" with Justin Timberlake

Bieber signed with Usher and Scooter Braun’s Raymond-Braun Media Group in 2008.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.19.2024

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Usher was revealed as the cover feature for the latest issue of People. On Sunday (Feb. 18), the publication unveiled an exclusive from that interview that saw the R&B star reflecting on his relationships with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber, both of whom he said he was introduced to shortly after the release of his fourth studio LP, Confessions.

“I presented Scooter an offer that I felt like he couldn’t resist,” Usher said about signing Bieber to a joint deal. He also explained how another pop star was also working on a contract with the young Canadian talent at the same time.

“It was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake,” Usher revealed. “I was like, ‘I’m not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I’m going to give you my passion, and I’m going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.’”

He continued, “… ‘So, if you want to go with Justin, that’s Justin and Justin. Me, it’s only one Justin.’ So, that obviously created a relationship and [there was] that support of him as an entrepreneur because I think that he was trying to find himself as well.” Ultimately, Usher sold Braun on the venture, and the two signed Bieber to Raymond-Braun Media Group in 2008.

As far as Timberlake is concerned, Usher both gave the NSYNC alum his flowers and spoke on past attempts to collaborate. “We are all unique artists and have our creativity. I love the producers that he works with, so much so that I worked with them, and I think he loves the producers that I worked with, so much so that he’s worked with them,” the “My Way” star expressed. “I’ve always wanted to do a record with Justin, and I have reached out many times, but we’ve never managed to make it happen.”

