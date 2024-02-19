On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Usher was revealed as the cover feature for the latest issue of People. On Sunday (Feb. 18), the publication unveiled an exclusive from that interview that saw the R&B star reflecting on his relationships with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber, both of whom he said he was introduced to shortly after the release of his fourth studio LP, Confessions.

“I presented Scooter an offer that I felt like he couldn’t resist,” Usher said about signing Bieber to a joint deal. He also explained how another pop star was also working on a contract with the young Canadian talent at the same time.

“It was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake,” Usher revealed. “I was like, ‘I’m not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I’m going to give you my passion, and I’m going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.’”