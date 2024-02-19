Usher reveals how he signed Justin Bieber after "a bidding war" with Justin Timberlake
Bieber signed with Usher and Scooter Braun’s Raymond-Braun Media Group in 2008.
On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Usher was revealed as the cover feature for the latest issue of People. On Sunday (Feb. 18), the publication unveiled an exclusive from that interview that saw the R&B star reflecting on his relationships with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber, both of whom he said he was introduced to shortly after the release of his fourth studio LP, Confessions.
“I presented Scooter an offer that I felt like he couldn’t resist,” Usher said about signing Bieber to a joint deal. He also explained how another pop star was also working on a contract with the young Canadian talent at the same time.
“It was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake,” Usher revealed. “I was like, ‘I’m not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I’m going to give you my passion, and I’m going to give you every bit of what I have to offer.’”
He continued, “… ‘So, if you want to go with Justin, that’s Justin and Justin. Me, it’s only one Justin.’ So, that obviously created a relationship and [there was] that support of him as an entrepreneur because I think that he was trying to find himself as well.” Ultimately, Usher sold Braun on the venture, and the two signed Bieber to Raymond-Braun Media Group in 2008.
As far as Timberlake is concerned, Usher both gave the NSYNC alum his flowers and spoke on past attempts to collaborate. “We are all unique artists and have our creativity. I love the producers that he works with, so much so that I worked with them, and I think he loves the producers that I worked with, so much so that he’s worked with them,” the “My Way” star expressed. “I’ve always wanted to do a record with Justin, and I have reached out many times, but we’ve never managed to make it happen.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
17 most iconic R&B album covers
All of Beyoncé's albums ranked
Trending
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit
“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
Benzino explains his beef with Eminem & says he's willing to make amends
“Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip Hop,” Benzino said in part.
Twitter is horrified after Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans pictures leak
Her representative shared that the 44-year-old created the profile to show off her Savage X Fenty lingerie.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.