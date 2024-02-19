Two moons, one sun: The story of genetically engineered twin princes' fight for the family throne

REVOLT’s “Imagine If” Black History Month campaign gives creators the ability to challenge historical distortion and reshape the portrayal of Blackness in media. For the entire month of February, select artists and writers will depict a Black future with zero constraints.

Two moons come up, but only one sun can rise.

Anyanwụ is the nation of fire. Located in the dead center of Africa, it was initially a conglomerate of countries to create a united front within the continent. Ever since its conception, many have tried to overtake and claim the land for its resources and fear of it becoming a true world power. But, through the power of unity, none could stop it. It was, and still is, the standard for all who witnessed its greatness.

For many millennia, the capital of Kpakpando amassed wealth, technology, and power. Anything that could be dreamed of could be achieved. Medicines to cure any and all diseases. Clean and efficient transportation for all citizens. Hunger in its capital was a thing of the past. The average life expectancy had risen to a few hundred years. There was no fear of immediate war, as peace was brought upon them three generations ago. And throughout, many kings have come and gone to rule over the great nation.

At this moment, King Ihè touches the light and all that rules it. Ihè is known as a fair, but calculated, conqueror. He’s tall, as he towered over many. Muscles, while not huge, were toned and seen through his clothing. His features ring true of power. His strong jaw screams respected royalty. His eyes are deep auburn brown, strong as the ground he walked on.

While the age of peace was achieved many years ago, he helped expand the nation’s influence. The Age of Enticed Enlightenment, as many called it. Those who didn’t want to conform were forced to their knees. But now, on the eve of his 100th birthday, he knew it was time to focus on building the next generation. He’s no longer the ambitious conqueror from his youth. The next set of moons must ascend for the next star to shine. He calls over his advisor, Onyinyo.

Onyinyo is not only the king’s advisor, but trusted confidant. He’s the best warrior and strategist in all of the land. He’s only second to the king. Despite all of this, none knew what he looked like. It is said that when they were both young, Onyinyo saved Ihè’s life but sustained heavy scars all over his face. Feeling disgraced because of his appearance, he keeps himself covered. Someone said they saw his eyes once in the sun as they seemed to be a warm flame.

“Prepare the pods,” King Ihè declares in his lonely throne room. “It’s time to prepare the next generation.”

With its advanced technology, while natural conception is still possible, most people choose to use artificial wombs to have children, as it’s a safer process. The only thing needed was the DNA of the two parents, and it could be manipulated to create a womb to produce a child. Even if the parents were no longer alive, just a piece of them could make a miracle of life. For what could stop love and legacy with the technology they now possessed?

Since the first king was crowned, each generation produced twins as their firstborn. Regardless of sex or gender, twins came to be. Until one of them ascended to the throne, they would be called the Two Moons of Anyanwụ. They were representing the light of the kingdom through the king’s sunlight.

After six months, Mukhwana and Mulongo were born, and Ihè happily released them from their pods. Their eyes are bright reddish auburn. Their skin is clean and onyx like their father’s, yet their hair is ash and soot gray like their mother’s. They were made from King Ihè’s DNA and his deceased wife, Onwa.

Onwa was unfathomable, but she treated others like they were her equals. While similar to Ihè in his regal nature, she was playful, kind, and enormous in heart. Most said that she was why Ihè never turned tyrant, as he was too calculated and cold. She gave him humanity. But 20 years ago, while Ihè was out, she was murdered in cold blood in revenge for his age of enlightenment. Afterward, Ihè stopped his conquest of others and recoiled back in the doors of his home to grieve. He realized he lost what was most important. Forever losing his fangs for a glorious purpose, he approached the world more diplomatically.

In his children, Mukhwana and Mulongo, he sees the pieces of her that he thought were long gone. But, even in his tenderness, he’s stern. He knows he has to raise the boys like his father raised him. Ready to rule.

In the ancient tradition, the twins are separated. Testing nature vs nurture with their thoroughly copied DNA. The king teaches Mulongo. Mukhwana is conducted by the advisor, Onyinyo. On their 18th birthday, they will compete to see who would take the throne next. The other will have his name changed and banished for being unfit to rule.

The selection of who raised who was randomized. Neither chooses their mentor. Fate chooses their teacher. In true fashion, each continued raising the children diligently in warfare, academics, regality, and politics.

The boys’ education is almost identical in what they learn, but had a distinct difference. Shaping the very dimensions of their souls. Mulongo, raised primarily in the teachings of their father, is almost identical to him. His mannerisms, speech, and ambition reflects the sun that rules over the kingdom. He keeps his hair short, clean and shaved to the point where not a strand of kinky curl is out of place. He’s never cruel or mean in how he treats others, but he’s highly intentional in how he treats them. Thinking of status, how they individually carry themselves, influence, and how any interaction would affect him. Primarily to his benefit only.

Mulongo is also always aware of the needs of the government and the minor flaws within it. He works with his father to actively fix them. Officials in different ranks want him on his side and they know that anyone who isn’t is his opposition. Not a soul wants to be that. He’s a leader and hero to many. Ultimately, he’s the epitome of efficiency.

Not to be outdone by his brother, Mukhwana’s the beating heart of Anyanwụ. While his brother focuses on the problems of government, he turns his attention to the people’s problems. Even a nation as utopian as Anyanwụ has its issues. The vast amount of land covers so much. Not everyone would have access to the benefits of those within the capital. Social issues are still rampant throughout the entire country.

From the age of 5, Mukhwana was fervent in helping others, as Onyinyo taught him that a nation can’t thrive if its people don’t succeed as well. Charity or philanthropy wouldn’t be enough to describe his work. In areas with food, energy, or resource troubles, he uses his intelligence to find solutions for them with little cost to the capital. Each life blessed to be touched by him is never forgotten. He’s a saint to many, but most just want to be his friend. All who meet him want to get closer to him. Not for influence, but just for a chance to feel his warmth.

While he isn’t unkempt, his hair is long and flowing, unlike his brother. Yet Mukhwana wants the warmth of his father as he always has his eyes on Mulongo. He doesn’t hate his brother for it. He’s just jealous. Like any child would be.

Despite the difference, the boys are always connected. They were never close, but in times of trials, they find comfort in one another. Whenever Mulongo had trouble convincing higher-ups in government of his plans, Mukhwana would use his charm and charisma to convince them. At the same time, if Mukhwana is in dire need of supplies for his humanitarian efforts, Mulongo always finds a way to cut into the budget and stretch funds for his work.

However, they don’t talk much. Both know that one day they would have to face the other in the Chineke Ememe: The divine ritual that determines the next ruler of Anyanwụ. And it was coming.

Like their father, the twins enter war rooms and battlefields whenever the nation had to deal with conflict. Even if Anyanwụ is a world power with peace, that didn’t mean others didn’t covet what they have. Knowing that Ihè is getting older and he was defanged after his wife’s passing, countries found this the most opportune time to attack while the boys were still coming of age. What they weren’t aware of was that the boys just turned 18 and were ready for battle.

They are trained in academics and combat. With them ready, the boys set forth for their first war in traveling pods that automatically transport them to the fields of war.

Over time, the battles grew more ferocious. More deadly. But, they overwhelmingly favor Anyanwụ. The critical components of the war are the twins themselves. Like their father, they are dominant on the battlefield. Mulongo is merciless and slew all who come in front of him. While Mukhwana was known for his heart, he uses it to quickly eliminate enemies as he didn’t want them to suffer. They do what is needed for the nation.

Ihè observes the whole time, watching their moves and decision-making skills. Naturally, he is most impressed with Mulongo. Each decision is calculated and led with precision. He is stopping enemies in their tracks. Mukhwana ensures their forces don’t dwindle as he leads them while Mulongo strategized.

And even though it is his strategies that pushes them along, the soldiers have immense trust in Mukhwana to lead them forward. Mulongo starts to feel an emotion he never had before. Envy grew within him.

It was the final battle; Mulongo joined his brother in the front to show his worth. Prove to their father that he was the right choice for his successor. But in his ambition to justify his recklessness, he spreads himself too thin, going for glory, and is surrounded. Just as he figthts most of them off, they start to gain on him; Mukhwana appears to stop his brother’s imminent death by sacrificing his eyes with the slash of a sword. Time slows, and Mulongo becomes enraged to save his brother. Reinforcements arrive to provide back-up.

On their way back, Mulongo asks, “Why did you do it?” With bandages on his eyes, Mukhwana simply replies, “You’re my brother. How couldn’t I? Besides, what’s competition without someone to compete with.” They both laugh and cry in their pain. But in their pain, the boys get dizzy and fall asleep.

When they awake, the same pods they entered to transport them to the battlefield are opening with them inside. No injuries, no pain. Ihè and Onyinyo are there in front of them. The boys stare in rattled confusion.

“It was a simulation. We had to see what would happen without actually risking your lives. The test is done. Congratulations, Mukhwana,” Ihè declares. “You have succeeded me. You choose family over ambition. Unlike I did. Twice.”

“Twice?” they both ask, still in disbelief and confusion.

Onyinyo takes off his coverings and it’s reveals that while he is scarred, he is the spitting image of Ihè — auburn eyes and all. Ihè never banished his twin brother like many others before him. He kept him as his advisor. Onyinyo’s original name was Oku. Prince Oku. He didn’t injure himself protecting Ihè as many had said, but it was during their divine ritual. Like Mulongo, Ihè was blinded by pride and ambition, twice costing him what was necessary. Most important to him and so many others.

“Our father viewed what I did as a weakness. He didn’t value sacrifice as kindness,” Onyinyo says with a sad smile.

“My pride once again got in the way. I thought that if Mulongo succeeded me, I would have been justified in my way of thinking. But, once again, I was wrong,” Ihe replies in shame. “I wanted you to be better than me, Mulongo, but how could you be when I taught you?”

Mulongo hugs his father and says, “I will always be proud to be your son.”

“As am I,” Mukhwana whispers as he joined him.

The family truly embraces each other for the first time since their birth. Mukwana puts the crown on his well-crafted locs to become his successor the next day. Mulongo becomes his advisor. They look to the sky, knowing their enemies aren’t just simulations and that real war is coming, but this time, they would be moving forward as a family. Ready to set fire to those who harm their Anyanwụ.