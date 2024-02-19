Busta Rhymes has always been — and let’s be honest, will always be — one of the greatest creative directors when it comes to bringing a music project to visual life. Many of his and music video director Harold “Hype” Williams’ collaborations have been masterpieces and are a testament to the rapper-turned-businessman’s unparalleled creativity and innovative storytelling.

From the iconic “Touch It (Remix)” to the acid trip-induced visuals of “Gimme Some More” and the star-studded homage that is “Pass the Courvoisier, Part II,” Busta Rhymes’ music videos are a journey through cultural moments and cinematic brilliance. The ’90s nostalgia of “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” and the celebratory atmosphere of “Break Ya Neck” showcase his unique style and influence on the genre. Explore his extensive collection of music videos below and witness the enduring legacy of an artist who has consistently been ahead of his time, shaping the cultural landscape of Hip Hop visuals.

1. Touch It (Remix)

When it comes to cultural moments in music, the “Touch It (Remix)” music video certainly has its place. Released in May 2006, five months after the release of its predecessor, “Touch It,” the song welcomed features from various artists, including Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, Missy Elliott, Lloyd Banks, Papoose and the late DMX. Fortunately, the remix was well-received and contributed to the popularity of the song.

The video begins with a dedication to Busta Rhymes’ friend, Israel “Izzy” Ramirez. “In eternal loving memory of our dearest friend,” the screen reads. “May your soul forever rest in peace.” With a change of pace, a team of dancers battle Busta Rhymes and his long-time friend Spliff Star before breaking out into individual monochrome scenes for each rapper. The music video was a cultural moment from which you can ask any music fan who sported their favorite color in the visual and which verse was their favorite — 18 years later, I think it’s safe to say: Papoose.

2. Gimme Some More

For most people, this is the type of video that comes to mind when speaking of the OG rapper. The “Gimme Some More” video for the 1998 single from Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front, is nothing short of an acid trip-induced fever dream — from the fisheye camera to the trippy dreamcore nightmare house to the child turning into a literal purple demon.



Busta Rhymes mixed the fun of absurdism and costuming with the braggadocious nature of Hip Hop, which made for a unique and noteworthy style. This makes sense considering that the video, which sits comfortably at 14 million views on YouTube, was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Breakthrough Video in 1999.

3. Pass the Courvoisier, Part II ft. Pharrell Williams and Diddy

It’s always fun seeing artists pay homage to shows and movies, and one thing Busta Rhymes is always going to do is give us a reference. The 2002 music video for “Pass the Courvoisier, Part II” featuring Pharrell Williams and Diddy is inspired by the 1989 film Harlem Nights and 2001’s Rush Hour 2. Just like most of Busta Rhymes’ videos, it was a star-studded affair with cameos from Jamie Foxx, Mo’Nique, Mr. T, Spliff Star and Kym Whitley.

4. Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check

The music video for “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” encapsulated the colorful aesthetics of the ’90s with a maximalist twist. Featuring rapper and Flipmode Squad member Rampage, the song was Busta Rhymes’ lead single from his debut album, The Coming.

Released in 1996, the energetic and visually distinctive music video played a significant role in establishing the rapper’s unique style and presence in the Hip Hop scene early on in his career. It’s one of the many examples of an American rapper representing their Caribbean roots in their music, especially seen in Busta Rhymes’ Jamaican dancehall influences.

5. Break Ya Neck

The beauty of Busta Rhymes’ iconic music video legacy is the ability to turn everything into a party that you want to be invited to, but also, actively feel a part of. The 2001 video included cameos from some of the most popular Hip Hop artists of the time such as Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz, Crunchy Black of Three 6 Mafia, CeeLo Green, Diddy, Ice Cube, Fabolous, Big Gipp, Khujo, Dr. Dre, Swizz Beatz, Spliff Star and Ludacris.

6. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

Busta Rhymes puts the theatrics on full force in the 1997 music video for “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” the lead single from his second studio album, When Disaster Strikes…. The official music video for the song — another collaboration with Williams that was designed by Ron Norsworthy — gives fans a fun rendition of Eddie Murphy‘s 1988 classic Coming to America. It draws parallels between the film’s narrative of Prince Akeem Joffer of Zamunda in Queens, New York.

Alongside The Flipmode Squad, the rapper appears adorned in vibrant tribal African makeup and outfits. The video — shot in Downtown Manhattan in the main lobby of the Surrogate’s Courthouse — is proof of how beloved the artist’s music is and how legendary his videos have always been.

7. What’s It Gonna Be?! ft. Janet Jackson

Released in 1999, the hit song “What’s It Gonna Be?!” features Janet Jackson, who has always been celebrated for being an innovative and deeply sensual addition to the music video. Once again directed by Williams, the video features the New York-born rapper and Janet in an alien spaceship with a deep purple aesthetic.

“What’s It Gonna Be?!” achieved commercial success, reaching the top of various music charts including No. 1 on the U.K.’s R&B Singles Chart in 1999. Filled with sexual innuendo, this is one of those videos that makes you hot, even to this day.

8. Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

This video is another celebrated dreamscape from Busta Rhymes — this time, he’s joined by a fellow lover of the weird. “The World Wide Remix” to “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check,” from the rapper’s 1996 debut album The Coming, features the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who has been known to cause some chaos back in the day.

The music video shows the duo bouncing around a padded room draped in straitjackets, followed by scenes of Busta Rhymes’ body painted silver and Ol’ Dirty Bastard donning gold. Together, he and the Wu-Tang Clan member created a visually captivating and eccentric spectacle that encapsulates the dynamic and unpredictable nature of their artistic collaboration.

9. Hustler’s Anthem ’09 feat. T-Pain

The fisheye camera seamlessly travels into the early 2000s with Busta Rhymes for the “Hustler’s Anthem ’09” music video, directed by Williams. The song is from his eighth studio album, Back on My B.S., and demonstrates the rapper’s ability to float into a new, yet familiar signature style for the new decade. On April 6, 2009, Busta released the video live on “106 & Park” — of course, receiving critical acclaim and praise from fans in person and online.

10. Dangerous

Busta Rhymes’ music video for “Dangerous,” released in 1997 and once again directed by the acclaimed Williams, showcases a futuristic cityscape with dynamic and unforgettable effects. Drawing inspiration from the 1987 film Lethal Weapon, the video features the artist navigating through a perilous urban environment, accompanied by Spliff Star.

Known for its cutting-edge visual effects, the video earned critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best Short Form Music Video in 1998. With its cinematic quality and storytelling, “Dangerous” remains an iconic and influential piece in the rapper’s repertoire.

11. Fire

If you were to make a time capsule to preserve the history of the genre, Busta “Fire” would need to be included to represent Hip Hop. The four-minute video from the 2000s was remastered and re-released on YouTube in 2020 to allow more generations to view it. While one can’t pin down the exact influence that inspired the theatrical music video, anyone who’s ever seen “Courage and the Cowardly Dog” can draw a parallel. Music fans will also notice the influence the video has had on newer generations, such as Tyler, The Creator’s 2021 BET Awards performance of “LUMBERJACK.”

12. Turn It Up (Remix) / Fire It Up

The “Turn It Up (Remix) / Fire It Up” video is another ’90s classic remastered and uploaded onto YouTube in 2020. The unique style and influence of the remix music video are easily recognized in the work of newer artists. The black-and-white scene with the car in the air is reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 video for “Alright.” It should be clear by now that Busta Rhymes has always been ahead of his time in cultural trends and representation.

13. Czar feat. M.O.P.

This visually captivating masterpiece, which includes appearances from Chris Rock, featuring artist M.O.P. and Spliff Star, takes audiences on a cinematic journey where Busta Rhymes is transformed into a czar, setting the stage for an epic beach-set battle. The theatrical portrayal adds a surreal touch, seamlessly blending humor and action.

The video’s incorporation of early graphics not only pays homage to its gaming influence, reminiscent of Mortal Kombat, but also enhances the overall nostalgic vibe. As the camera skillfully captures every moment, the cadence syncs perfectly with the rhythm of the track. This creates an immersive experience that transcends traditional music videos, aligning perfectly well with Busta Rhymes’ repertoire.