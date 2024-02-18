Vince Staples
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Vince Staples has his sights set on hosting "Family Feud"

“I’m 30 right now, give me 20-25 years to get my stuff up, and then hopefully I’ma be up there,” said Staples in a new interview about the prospects of him hosting “Family Feud.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

Vince Staples is getting comfortable flexing his acting chops in front of the camera as fans have been raving about “The Vince Staples Show,” which debuted on Netflix on Thursday (Feb. 15). The half-comedy, half-social commentary series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, spans five episodes and was almost 10 years in the making.

Despite the current excitement over his newest project, he already has another long-term goal in mind: hosting “Family Feud.” “I’m so serious. I’m so serious,” Staples told Sherri Shepherd during his guest appearance on her eponymous daytime talk show on Feb. 15. “I’ve been watching ‘Family Feud’ since [I was] a kid, and you know, growing up watching Steve Harvey, seeing him do it, it’s like they gotta let me in that door now.”

Steve Harvey has been the host of the game show since 2010 and has yet to utter a hint regarding his plans to step away from the gig. In fact, in 2019, he expanded the franchise with the launch of “Family Feud Africa.” Still, whenever the day comes, the “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” rapper is convinced that he will be ready to take over. 

“I’m 30 right now, give me 20-25 years to get my stuff up, and then hopefully I’ma be up there,” he said as Shepherd suggested he revamp the show, giving it a new, young and Hip Hop feel. “Nah, I wanna wear the suit,” he comically responded.

The entertainer has previously expressed a desire to join the Fast & Furious franchise, too. “Somebody tell [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson] to put me in the Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” he tweeted in 2022. That same year, it was announced that Staples was cast to star in a television adaptation of The Wood at Showtime alongside some of the film’s original cast members, such as Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones. However, it was later revealed that the show was nixed from the network. It is unclear if the project will find a new home.

His acting credits already include appearances on “Insecure” and the wildly popular ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” White Men Can’t Jump as well as a 2019 iteration of his new scripted series.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Rap
Vince Staples

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Eddie Griffin says a "Non-Wearing A Dress Tour" with Katt Williams would be major

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

10 best rap lyrics about sisters

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  02.18.2024

Deion Sanders says Lil Wayne's hits are primed for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Willie D schools comedian David Lucas about exploiting Black pain amid George Floyd joke backlash

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Benzino explains his beef with Eminem & says he's willing to make amends

By Kemet High
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Snoop Dogg reveals on social media that his brother passed away

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Gunna returns with new visual for "Bittersweet"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Desus Nice reacts on social media after The Kid Mero explains why they parted ways

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

G Herbo responds to criticisms claiming drill rap is surrounded by nothing but violence

By Kemet High
  /  02.16.2024

Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI, and Lil Skies team up in "This My Life" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are slated to headline Rolling Loud California 2024

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.15.2024

ScHoolboy Q drops off new visual for "Yeern 101"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Eddie Griffin says a "Non-Wearing A Dress Tour" with Katt Williams would be major

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2024

10 best rap lyrics about sisters

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  02.18.2024

Deion Sanders says Lil Wayne's hits are primed for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Willie D schools comedian David Lucas about exploiting Black pain amid George Floyd joke backlash

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Benzino explains his beef with Eminem & says he's willing to make amends

By Kemet High
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Snoop Dogg reveals on social media that his brother passed away

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Gunna returns with new visual for "Bittersweet"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Desus Nice reacts on social media after The Kid Mero explains why they parted ways

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

G Herbo responds to criticisms claiming drill rap is surrounded by nothing but violence

By Kemet High
  /  02.16.2024

Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI, and Lil Skies team up in "This My Life" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are slated to headline Rolling Loud California 2024

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.15.2024

ScHoolboy Q drops off new visual for "Yeern 101"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024
View More

Trending
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
News

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
News

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes