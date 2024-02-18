Vince Staples is getting comfortable flexing his acting chops in front of the camera as fans have been raving about “The Vince Staples Show,” which debuted on Netflix on Thursday (Feb. 15). The half-comedy, half-social commentary series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, spans five episodes and was almost 10 years in the making.

Despite the current excitement over his newest project, he already has another long-term goal in mind: hosting “Family Feud.” “I’m so serious. I’m so serious,” Staples told Sherri Shepherd during his guest appearance on her eponymous daytime talk show on Feb. 15. “I’ve been watching ‘Family Feud’ since [I was] a kid, and you know, growing up watching Steve Harvey, seeing him do it, it’s like they gotta let me in that door now.”

Steve Harvey has been the host of the game show since 2010 and has yet to utter a hint regarding his plans to step away from the gig. In fact, in 2019, he expanded the franchise with the launch of “Family Feud Africa.” Still, whenever the day comes, the “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” rapper is convinced that he will be ready to take over.

“I’m 30 right now, give me 20-25 years to get my stuff up, and then hopefully I’ma be up there,” he said as Shepherd suggested he revamp the show, giving it a new, young and Hip Hop feel. “Nah, I wanna wear the suit,” he comically responded.

The entertainer has previously expressed a desire to join the Fast & Furious franchise, too. “Somebody tell [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson] to put me in the Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” he tweeted in 2022. That same year, it was announced that Staples was cast to star in a television adaptation of The Wood at Showtime alongside some of the film’s original cast members, such as Richard T. Jones and Tamala Jones. However, it was later revealed that the show was nixed from the network. It is unclear if the project will find a new home.

His acting credits already include appearances on “Insecure” and the wildly popular ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” White Men Can’t Jump as well as a 2019 iteration of his new scripted series.