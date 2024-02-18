Eddie Griffin says a "Non-Wearing A Dress Tour" with Katt Williams would be major
Eddie Griffin says he and Katt Williams are among the short list of comics who have not worn a dress for comedy’s sake.
Eddie Griffin is pro-Katt Williams in the wake of his peer’s explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe in January. The Undercover Brother star recently chimed in on the ongoing banter about the scathing read of comedy’s stars during a standup routine.
After clowning Rickey Smiley, who was one of a handful of entertainers that Williams ripped during his “Club Shay Shay” appearance, Griffin said that he and the “Wild ’n Out” jokester were among a short list of comics who have not crossed the taboo threshold of dressing as a woman for comedy’s sake.
“Me and Katt [are] the last two that ain’t wore a dress, n**ga. I called that n**ga… and said, ‘N**ga, let’s do the ‘Non-Wearing A Dress Tour.’ That s**t’ll be hot like a motherf**ker,’” said Griffin. Last month, Williams claimed, “Martin [Lawrence] tried to put me in my first dress.” He alleged that “when Martin had to go on his hiatus, he [told] me, ‘Hey, Katt, when I come back, I need you. You my young partner, you my brother in comedy when I come back. Just promise me that my next movie it’ll be me and you. We gon’ do it together. We gon’ do some buddy cop s**t.’”
According to Williams, he agreed without needing to see the script, only to be met with a surprise later on. “You know, when we get in that office and this fool pull out Big Momma’s House [3]. I almost died,” he recalled. “And I gotta read this script in front of all these good white people where this n**ga want me to get in a dress with him, and I’m literally saying to everybody, ‘Why is he in a dress again?’ You already played the old lady as an FBI agent; we can play anything now!”
Instead, Williams alleged that he suggested Brandon T. Jackson for the role. Big Momma’s House: Like Father, Like Son, starring the younger comic, was released in 2011. In recent years, Jackson has also been critical of his role in the film.
One thing is for certain, Williams was on to something when he said his comments would take “Club Shay Shay” to whole new dimension because his interview continues to dominate discourse long after publishing.
