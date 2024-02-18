Eddie Griffin is pro-Katt Williams in the wake of his peer’s explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe in January. The Undercover Brother star recently chimed in on the ongoing banter about the scathing read of comedy’s stars during a standup routine.

After clowning Rickey Smiley, who was one of a handful of entertainers that Williams ripped during his “Club Shay Shay” appearance, Griffin said that he and the “Wild ’n Out” jokester were among a short list of comics who have not crossed the taboo threshold of dressing as a woman for comedy’s sake.

“Me and Katt [are] the last two that ain’t wore a dress, n**ga. I called that n**ga… and said, ‘N**ga, let’s do the ‘Non-Wearing A Dress Tour.’ That s**t’ll be hot like a motherf**ker,’” said Griffin. Last month, Williams claimed, “Martin [Lawrence] tried to put me in my first dress.” He alleged that “when Martin had to go on his hiatus, he [told] me, ‘Hey, Katt, when I come back, I need you. You my young partner, you my brother in comedy when I come back. Just promise me that my next movie it’ll be me and you. We gon’ do it together. We gon’ do some buddy cop s**t.’”