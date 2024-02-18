Providence NAACP says white suspect charged in church fire has the makings of a “domestic terrorist”
The NAACP wants suspect Kevin Colantonio charged with a hate crime after a notebook entry revealed his plans to “Hunt them down, gun them down, everyone that isn’t white” and “burn churches to the ground.”
The Providence, Rhode Island, chapter of the NAACP wants the suspect accused of setting a Black church on fire on Feb. 11 to face a hate crime charge following his arrest. Kevin Colantonio was taken into custody by authorities on Thursday (Feb. 15) and charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion any building or other real property.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island alleges the 34-year-old may have set five fires around the vacant Shiloh Gospel Temple around midnight. The place of worship sustained extensive damage despite police and fire crews quickly working to put out the blaze.
Among the evidence in the court documents that possibly link the North Providence man to the crime are still frames from surveillance footage that showed an individual purchasing a gas canister and a lighter less than a mile away from the church. Colantonio’s Citizens Bank card was later linked to the items. Additional footage shows a man pouring liquid around the exterior of the place of worship. Soon after, authorities received calls regarding someone “attempting to set the building on fire” at the location.
District Attorney Zachary Cunha revealed in a press briefing that a notebook belonging to Colantonio includes an entry that reads, “Hunt them down, gun them down, everyone that isn’t white” and “burn churches to the ground.” He described the act as a profound and intolerable violation. During a Friday (Feb. 16) press conference, Pastor Chris Abhulime said, “The burning down of churches, especially Black churches in America, is not new to us. But what is new is that it’s happening in Rhode Island. What is new is that it is happening in 2024.”
The local NAACP branch issued a statement condemning Colantonio’s actions and demanding that the justice system enact a punishment that would send a clear message that “hate-filled attacks” will not be tolerated. “We believe this crime should be charged as arson, which is a more serious charge than malicious damage,” reads the statement.
The organization added that “With the information found by law enforcement and the hate speech on the personal Facebook page of the suspect, under our laws, this should be upgraded to a hate crime. We hope investigators take serious the threats presented to the public from the suspect’s own words, which clearly show his mental state as unstable and has the characteristics of a domestic terrorist in the making.”
According to Cunha, the incident is still being investigated, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit
“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.