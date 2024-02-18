Beyoncé has again disrupted the music scene in the best way after debuting two new songs, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” and ushering in her RENAISSANCE ACT II country era last weekend. The records have been shown an overwhelming amount of support, with fans already flooding social media with new dances inspired by the music.

But not everyone gets why the megastar is delving into the Americana genre. To those critics, Tina Knowles shared a word on Instagram reminding naysayers that her daughter is not new to country, rather she’s true to it having grown up in Houston, Texas.

“We have always celebrated cowboy culture growing up in Texas. We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to white culture only,” began the matriarch as she re-shared a compilation of various occasions where Beyoncé’s style was inspired by her Southern upbringing, from cowboy hats and cowboy boots to wearing chaps and swinging a lasso.