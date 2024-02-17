Willie D
Photo: Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images

Willie D schools comedian David Lucas about exploiting Black pain amid George Floyd joke backlash

By Angelina Velasquez
  02.17.2024

The 2020 police killing of George Floyd is no laughing matter, but comedian David Lucas is convinced that his being an “equal opportunity offender” and free speech advocate is justification for his ill-humored joke about the tragedy. His logic behind the issue was laid out in a new “Willie D Live” interview on Saturday (Feb. 17).

During a recent set at the Kansas City Funny Bone Comedy Club, Lucas countered a heckler with an exchange of insults. “And you want to show them the reason why George Floyd got his neck kneeled on,” said Lucas. The crowd groaned at the remark. “Don’t ‘Ooh’ at that joke. It’s just a joke, man. I would’ve never kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. I would’ve shot that n**ga.” Online, he was met with backlash but remained unmoved. Instead, in a subsequent Instagram post, he wrote, “Being canceled ain’t that bad.”

However, on Saturday, a video of him addressing the outrage surfaced. In it, he claimed to have spoken with members of Floyd’s family as well as close friend Stephen Jackson and rapper-activist Trae tha Truth. He apologized for the pain they may have felt but never for the joke, a sentiment that was echoed when his discussion with Willie D was uploaded.

“I’m an advocate for free speech, right. The great Patrice O’Neal said that a funny joke and a bad joke come from the same place, so that was my attempt at comedy,” said Lucas in the 18-minute chat. “It was to get shock value. I’m a troll. You heckle me, now I heckle you.”

He added, “I don’t apologize for doing the joke… Who are we as the gatekeepers to say when a joke goes too far? I joke about beating on white women, I joke about killing white women, I joke about gay people, I joke about the transexual community. So, the moment I apologize for a George Floyd joke, now I gotta apologize for every other joke. So, who in this situation is the gatekeeper to tell me ‘You went too far’ or ‘You didn’t go far enough’? Is it because I’m not famous? If Dave Chappelle would have told that joke, what would have happened?”

The comic further claimed that his audience is predominantly white because his comedy is “very cerebral.” To which the Geto Boys emcee responded, “Comedy is subjective; what’s offensive to one person may not be offensive to another person. So, having said that, when you start talking about telling jokes about Black folks’ pain in front of white folks, it hit different because white folks are the dominant group in this society that we occupy.”

Between Lucas’ defensive interjections, Willie said that the “Yo Momma” jokester did not necessarily have to relate to Floyd’s circumstances, rather, he noted that “anybody can relate to having empathy, all of us should have a capacity to have empathy.”

“So, when you think about making a joke about George Floyd, somebody who died, and it sparked an entire movement all around the world because Black people, Black men specifically, are being gunned down in the streets like dogs by the police, and there’s no accountability for it. And so… the point is… what happened to George Floyd could happen to you. It’s more likely to happen to you than anybody in your white fanbase,” said the host.

Check out the rest of the game that Willie D attempted to kick to David Lucas about the costs of exploiting Black pain in the video below.

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial against deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.17.2024

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Snoop Dogg reveals on social media that his brother passed away

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Desus Nice reacts on social media after The Kid Mero explains why they parted ways

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.14.2024

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Brent Faiyaz's latest visual for "WYA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Tyler James Williams: Black comedy shows get less respect but, "We're not going anywhere"

By Ty Cole
  /  02.14.2024

Jennifer Lopez reveals why Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced insults "didn't really affect" her

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.13.2024

Tiffany Haddish responds to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" remarks: "I understand and I respect her"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Vince Staples explains the time and hard work that went into the creation of "The Vince Staples Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Beyoncé announces 'RENAISSANCE ACT II' release date and drops two country singles during Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Young Dolph suspects' trial moves forward with June date and non-Memphis jury

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Judge Mathis says comedian feuds are embarrassing the Black community

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
Revolt - New Episodes