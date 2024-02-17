Willie D schools comedian David Lucas about exploiting Black pain amid George Floyd joke backlash
The 2020 police killing of George Floyd is no laughing matter, but comedian David Lucas is convinced that his being an “equal opportunity offender” and free speech advocate is justification for his ill-humored joke about the tragedy. His logic behind the issue was laid out in a new “Willie D Live” interview on Saturday (Feb. 17).
During a recent set at the Kansas City Funny Bone Comedy Club, Lucas countered a heckler with an exchange of insults. “And you want to show them the reason why George Floyd got his neck kneeled on,” said Lucas. The crowd groaned at the remark. “Don’t ‘Ooh’ at that joke. It’s just a joke, man. I would’ve never kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. I would’ve shot that n**ga.” Online, he was met with backlash but remained unmoved. Instead, in a subsequent Instagram post, he wrote, “Being canceled ain’t that bad.”
However, on Saturday, a video of him addressing the outrage surfaced. In it, he claimed to have spoken with members of Floyd’s family as well as close friend Stephen Jackson and rapper-activist Trae tha Truth. He apologized for the pain they may have felt but never for the joke, a sentiment that was echoed when his discussion with Willie D was uploaded.
“I’m an advocate for free speech, right. The great Patrice O’Neal said that a funny joke and a bad joke come from the same place, so that was my attempt at comedy,” said Lucas in the 18-minute chat. “It was to get shock value. I’m a troll. You heckle me, now I heckle you.”
He added, “I don’t apologize for doing the joke… Who are we as the gatekeepers to say when a joke goes too far? I joke about beating on white women, I joke about killing white women, I joke about gay people, I joke about the transexual community. So, the moment I apologize for a George Floyd joke, now I gotta apologize for every other joke. So, who in this situation is the gatekeeper to tell me ‘You went too far’ or ‘You didn’t go far enough’? Is it because I’m not famous? If Dave Chappelle would have told that joke, what would have happened?”
The comic further claimed that his audience is predominantly white because his comedy is “very cerebral.” To which the Geto Boys emcee responded, “Comedy is subjective; what’s offensive to one person may not be offensive to another person. So, having said that, when you start talking about telling jokes about Black folks’ pain in front of white folks, it hit different because white folks are the dominant group in this society that we occupy.”
Between Lucas’ defensive interjections, Willie said that the “Yo Momma” jokester did not necessarily have to relate to Floyd’s circumstances, rather, he noted that “anybody can relate to having empathy, all of us should have a capacity to have empathy.”
“So, when you think about making a joke about George Floyd, somebody who died, and it sparked an entire movement all around the world because Black people, Black men specifically, are being gunned down in the streets like dogs by the police, and there’s no accountability for it. And so… the point is… what happened to George Floyd could happen to you. It’s more likely to happen to you than anybody in your white fanbase,” said the host.
Check out the rest of the game that Willie D attempted to kick to David Lucas about the costs of exploiting Black pain in the video below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit
“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!