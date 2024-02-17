From the beginning of his high school career to his current status as a 20-year NBA veteran, LeBron James has made an incredible impact both on and off the court. Where many of his peers faltered, the kid from Akron, Ohio endured injury and attacks on his and his family’s public image. LeBron’s inner circle, consisting of Maverick Carter, Rich Paul and Randy Mims, have all also found massive waves of success in their careers. Alongside wife Savannah James, Bron continues to raise a beautiful family, of which two sons appear to be following in his footsteps to athletic stardom.

Since becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft, LeBron won four titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s earned numerous other awards and acknowledgements, including the Finals MVP, the Most Valuable Player, and the Rookie of the Year. He’s been an NBA All-Star every year with the league. As REVOLT previously reported, he’s the first NBA player to surpass 39,000 points, putting himself ahead of Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain as the all-time leading scorer.

Below, REVOLT collected 11 quotes from King James that, along with the aforementioned achievements, prove he’s an all-around GOAT. Check them out below.

1. On when he knew he was a GOAT

"At that moment I was like I'm the greatest basketball player people have ever seen. … Doing something that's never been done in the history of the sport." 🐐 @KingJames sits down with @TheJetonTNT to discuss what makes a GOAT pic.twitter.com/KcbU4HfPuU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

To be the greatest of all time, you have to believe that you are. During an interview with Kenny “The Jet” Smith, LeBron was asked about the moment he knew he ascended to that status — when he willed the Cavaliers from being down three games in the Finals to winning their first-ever NBA championship in 2016. “At that moment, I realized that I’m the greatest basketball player that people have ever seen. In all facets,” he said. “[I] just did something that’s never been done in the history of the sport.”

2. On being told to “shut up and dribble”

Previously, journalist Cari Champion took a ride with LeBron and NBA peer Kevin Durant through the former’s Ohio stomping grounds. During the trip, LeBron opened up about racial strife in America — an issue that hit close to home after his Los Angeles residence was vandalized with racist graffiti. He also turned his attention to Donald Trump and the state of politics in his country.

In response, Fox News correspondent Laura Ingraham called his comments “barely intelligible” and “ungrammatical” before telling the basketball star to “shut up and dribble.” Above, he gave what can only be described as a poignant and powerful rebuttal.

3. On not having any yes-men around him

Slaven Vlasic / Contributor via Getty Images

During his journey to GOAT status, LeBron befriended billionaire heavyweights like Warren Buffet, JAY-Z and Michael Jordan. As journalist J.R. Moehringer found surprising in an interview with GQ, none of those individuals offered any recommendations to Bron after he made what’s now known as “The Decision” — when he announced his move to the Miami Heat in 2010.

“I respect them for that,” he told the publication. “You know, my family and friends have never been yes-men: ‘Yes, you’re doing the right thing, you’re always right.’ No, they tell me when I’m wrong, and that’s why I’ve been able to stay who I am and stay humble.”

4. On being nicknamed “The Chosen One”

While he was a junior at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, journalist Grant Wahl dubbed LeBron “The Chosen One” in a now-iconic Sports Illustrated cover feature, one that helped to catapult the youth to stardom long before his years in the NBA. According to LeBron, the term was also used by a local magazine when he was a sophomore. Nonetheless, he loved it enough to get “Chosen 1” tattooed on his back, and he has mentioned the distinction many times since.

Because “The Chosen One” was given his nickname due to comparisons with NBA legends before him, it was no surprise that, during his high school days, he was asked about the hype and what that meant to him. “It strikes me with a lot of passion and makes me work even harder,” he confidently told ESPN.

5. On having more in the tank after two decades in the league

After his family awarded him the Best Record-Breaking Performance trophy at the ESPYs, LeBron gave an incredible speech in response to speculation of his pending retirement. After briefly leaving the audience (and viewers) in suspense, the NBA champion made it clear that he’s not finished with his on-the-court legacy. “The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” he declared as cheers erupted in the venue.

6. On when he knew he was a GOAT (Part 2)

Ezra Shaw / Contributor via Getty Images

His championship with the Cavaliers wasn’t Bron’s only realization of greatness. Just before breaking the aforementioned scoring record, he was asked by the Southern California News Group about his place in the NBA pantheon.

“I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” the icon said. “That’s just my confidence, that’s just what I bring to the table, what I possess. But as far as if the scoring record gets me to another level, I don’t know.”

7. On his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Contributor via Getty Images

For many Ohio fans, “The Decision” was a soul-crushing blow that put LeBron under scrutiny in a variety of ways. While he would go on to win two rings with the Miami Heat, the idea of returning to the state he was raised in remained a hot topic of discussion.

After his fourth year in Florida (and a failed run for a third championship), that idea became reality. “In Northeast Ohio, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You work for what you have,” LeBron told Lee Jenkins for Sports Illustrated. “I’m ready to accept the challenge. I’m coming home.” The rest is history.

8. On respecting the history of the game

According to LeBron, in order to be a great athlete, you have to honor the greatness of the sport that you excel in. For House of Highlights, he expounded on that during a conversation with decorated former college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. “When I first knew that I wanted to play the game of basketball, I would always go to the local library,” he said. There, he’d learn about the NBA’s history and its pioneers for inspiration. It’s safe to say that doing so certainly paid off.

9. On opening the I Promise School in his hometown

Established in 2018, the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio was created by the LeBron James Family Foundation to help at-risk children from grades one through eight. On its opening day, he gave a speech in front of the institution to explain his reasoning behind its opening, reflecting on his own upbringing in the Rubber Capital of the World. “I know what these 240 kids are going through. I know the streets they walk,” he explained.

10. On his advice to younger players striving to follow in his footsteps

Any advice from a man with LeBron’s resume is gold. During an NBA All-Star Media Day session, he gave a wealth of gems for anyone looking to achieve success — not only as an athlete, but in any field that one looks to achieve greatness. “You gotta put the work in,” the living legend stated before telling viewers to find happiness in what they do.

11. On his legacy

Just before breaking the all-time NBA scoring record, “Good Morning America” host and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan chatted with LeBron James about his legacy, which includes his three children — Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

“The best thing I’ve been able to guide my boys and my little girl [on] is showing them the way and showing them, you know, about how to respect adults, how to be great in the community,” he said, before continuing, “I want my legacy to be that all my teammates and the people that played against me know I play the game the right way, and I competed at a high level.” He also included his contributions to social justice and education as things he hopes people will talk about in the future. “Those are things that last forever,” LeBron added.