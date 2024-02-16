Today (Feb. 16), it has been confirmed that Snoop Dogg’s brother, Bing Worthington, has unfortunately passed away. He was only 44 years old.

“Always made us laugh,” said Snoop in an Instagram tribute to his half-sibling. In a second post, the Long Beach legend shared a photo of Worthington with their mother, Beverly Broadus Green, who transitioned in 2021 at the age of 70. “[Back] with momma,” Snoop added.

Peers like D-Nice, Tamar Braxton, Battlecat, L.T. Hutton, Xzibit, Tyrese, and Kxng Crooked shared their condolences in the comments. Longtime collaborator Berner wrote, “I’m so sorry, big brother. Bing was a bright soul. I had the best time getting to know him last summer. Sending love and positive energy to you and the whole family.”