Beyonce and Kelly Rowland
Photo: METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images

Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"

Beyoncé posted a photo featuring herself, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Angela Beyincé and JAY-Z all gathered to honor the big night: “So proud of you, Kelly.”

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.16.2024

Beyoncé showed support for Kelly Rowland at the New York premiere of Tyler Perry’s new film, Mea Culpa, on Thursday (Feb. 15). The event served as a major milestone for the “Motivation” singer, marking her latest venture into acting.

Today (Feb. 16), Beyoncé took to Instagram to celebrate Rowland’s achievement. She posted a photo featuring herself, Rowland, mother Tina Knowles, cousin Angela Beyincé, and her husband, JAY-Z, all gathered to honor the big night. “[That’s] my best friend! [That’s] my best friend! So proud of you, Kelly,” the caption read.

Mea Culpa is expected to hit Netflix next Friday (Feb. 23). It will see Rowland in the role of a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of a seductive artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Rowland and Beyoncé notably have a relationship that extends beyond professional collaboration or music. Having lived together since the former was 11, their friendship evolved through various life stages, including their early days in Destiny’s Child.

Earlier this month, Rowland praised JAY-Z’s 66th Annual Grammy Awards speech, where the rapper called out the Recording Academy for snubbing Beyoncé for the Album of the Year award. Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” she said, “Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know, and his words ring so loud to me… I’m just really happy for a lot of things that he said,” added Rowland. “I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of RENAISSANCE ACT II. The project is slated to debut on streaming platforms on March 29. It will include singles “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” both of which came out shortly after Super Bowl LVIII. It marked the music icon’s first foray into country music.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Entertainment
Kelly Rowland
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Desus Nice reacts on social media after The Kid Mero explains why they parted ways

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.14.2024

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Brent Faiyaz's latest visual for "WYA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Tyler James Williams: Black comedy shows get less respect but, "We're not going anywhere"

By Ty Cole
  /  02.14.2024

15 rap and R&B artists who took a deep dive into country music

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Beyoncé producer teases possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration on 'RENAISSANCE ACT II'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Lil Yachty announces 'Bad Cameo' album with James Blake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Jennifer Lopez reveals why Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced insults "didn't really affect" her

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.13.2024

Jermaine Dupri recruits Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J for "This Lil' Game We Play" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Kyla Moscovich details Victoria Monét's resilience before winning the Grammy gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2024

Desus Nice reacts on social media after The Kid Mero explains why they parted ways

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

All of Beyoncé's albums ranked

By Keyaira Boone
  /  02.15.2024

Usher says he proposed to TLC's Chilli before their split: "I went through a great deal of pain after that"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Beyoncé appears on the cover of 'ESSENCE' for their March/April 2024 issue

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.14.2024

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Brent Faiyaz's latest visual for "WYA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Tyler James Williams: Black comedy shows get less respect but, "We're not going anywhere"

By Ty Cole
  /  02.14.2024

15 rap and R&B artists who took a deep dive into country music

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Beyoncé producer teases possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration on 'RENAISSANCE ACT II'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Lil Yachty announces 'Bad Cameo' album with James Blake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Jennifer Lopez reveals why Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced insults "didn't really affect" her

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.13.2024

Jermaine Dupri recruits Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J for "This Lil' Game We Play" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024
View More

Trending
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
News

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
News

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes