Beyoncé shows love to Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere: "[That's] my best friend!"
Beyoncé posted a photo featuring herself, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Angela Beyincé and JAY-Z all gathered to honor the big night: “So proud of you, Kelly.”
Beyoncé showed support for Kelly Rowland at the New York premiere of Tyler Perry’s new film, Mea Culpa, on Thursday (Feb. 15). The event served as a major milestone for the “Motivation” singer, marking her latest venture into acting.
Today (Feb. 16), Beyoncé took to Instagram to celebrate Rowland’s achievement. She posted a photo featuring herself, Rowland, mother Tina Knowles, cousin Angela Beyincé, and her husband, JAY-Z, all gathered to honor the big night. “[That’s] my best friend! [That’s] my best friend! So proud of you, Kelly,” the caption read.
Mea Culpa is expected to hit Netflix next Friday (Feb. 23). It will see Rowland in the role of a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of a seductive artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.
Rowland and Beyoncé notably have a relationship that extends beyond professional collaboration or music. Having lived together since the former was 11, their friendship evolved through various life stages, including their early days in Destiny’s Child.
Earlier this month, Rowland praised JAY-Z’s 66th Annual Grammy Awards speech, where the rapper called out the Recording Academy for snubbing Beyoncé for the Album of the Year award. Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” she said, “Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know, and his words ring so loud to me… I’m just really happy for a lot of things that he said,” added Rowland. “I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage.”
Kelly Rowland is standing by Jay Z and his GRAMMY speech. #OneLoveMovie pic.twitter.com/K0Ihoc1UKU
Meanwhile, Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of RENAISSANCE ACT II. The project is slated to debut on streaming platforms on March 29. It will include singles “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” both of which came out shortly after Super Bowl LVIII. It marked the music icon’s first foray into country music.
