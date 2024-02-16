After teasing new music on social media, Gunna decided to bless his fans with a new single titled “Bittersweet” earlier today (Feb. 16). Produced by Dystinkt Beats and 1SRAEL, the guitar-driven effort saw the Atlanta star reminiscing about friends-turned-enemies, the streets and more.

“S**t been rough, but I ain’t too tough to say I love and I miss you/ You my dawg, I don’t care if we fall out, n**ga, I never could diss you/ For the chains and the fame, only we seen the vision/ ‘Bout my name, let it bang, goin’ out with my pistol/ Got me a taste of this fame, it was sweet, now it’s bitter/ Maybach came with pillows, I can’t talk in no pillows/ Armed and dangerous, but that don’t make me no killer/ Rich and I feel fit, look like I play for the Steelers/ Fans say when I rap, they hear the pain in my rhythm…”