Gunna returns with new visual for "Bittersweet"
The song was produced by Dystinkt Beats and 1SRAEL.
After teasing new music on social media, Gunna decided to bless his fans with a new single titled “Bittersweet” earlier today (Feb. 16). Produced by Dystinkt Beats and 1SRAEL, the guitar-driven effort saw the Atlanta star reminiscing about friends-turned-enemies, the streets and more.
“S**t been rough, but I ain’t too tough to say I love and I miss you/ You my dawg, I don’t care if we fall out, n**ga, I never could diss you/ For the chains and the fame, only we seen the vision/ ‘Bout my name, let it bang, goin’ out with my pistol/ Got me a taste of this fame, it was sweet, now it’s bitter/ Maybach came with pillows, I can’t talk in no pillows/ Armed and dangerous, but that don’t make me no killer/ Rich and I feel fit, look like I play for the Steelers/ Fans say when I rap, they hear the pain in my rhythm…”
“Bittersweet” boasts a matching visual that came courtesy of Spike Jordan. The clip brought viewers to the snow-covered mountains, where Gunna and his crew worked out, rode around on snowmobiles and enjoyed the surrounding scenery.
After waves of controversy over his legal issues, Gunna came roaring back with 2023’s a Gift & a Curse, a 15-song body of work with production largely handled by Turbo, Omar Grand and Flo. The album debuted at No. 3 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts, respectively. a Gift & a Curse saw similar success in countries like Canada, France, Australia and the U.K., where it at peaked at No. 9.
As REVOLT previously reported, the YSL-signed artist responded with a single word when TMZ asked what could be expected on his next album. “Substance,” he said. Given the subject matter found on “Bittersweet,” it’s a safe bet to say that such a promise will soon be fulfilled. In the meantime, you can check out Gunna’s new video below.
