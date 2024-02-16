Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single
The NBA champion’s lyrical abilities are once again on display.
Today (Feb. 16), Stalley unveiled a new single titled “Scared Money,” complete with a surprise verse from Kevin Durant. Over Bam’s laid-back production, the NBA champion delivers a stream of consciousness about how he lives his life.
“Rest in peace to Robert Davis, we hit another layer, when she speak to me, it’s like she’s sayin’ prayers/ I feel like Randy Moss when he was on the Raiders, man, they love to hate us, this woman’s so fine, I give her cash payments/ Baby, I’m just so glued to the basics, I wanted more room, so I copped the crib sittin’ adjacent/ In this whole world, I’m Freddy, Jason, I’m sitting in the places of great, but never complacent…”
This isn’t the first time Durant could be heard spitting bars on wax. Back in 2018, the world was treated to “It Ain’t Easy,” a song that the Phoenix Suns forward was said to have created with LeBron James during the 2011 NBA lockout. As REVOLT previously reported, Durant also had his contributions scrapped from 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Welcome 2 Collegrove album (something that 2 Chainz wished wasn’t the case).
Nonetheless, fans on social media seemed pleasantly surprised by Durant’s latest lyrical display. “Kevin Durant is a rapper after he retires. This s**t is on repeat,” said Twitter user Hatedzs, while EmeraldTaurus96 wrote, “Didn’t know Kevin Durant could rap. Good song.”
In a 2023 interview with Jazzys World TV, Durant opened up about his future aspirations to become a producer. “Just growing up, listening to music everyday and just falling in love with it. The sound, just everything about it has been fun to me since I was ’bout your age,” he said. “[I’ve] just built on that, and I’ve been in the studio with Migos, with Drake, with a lot of people. But I haven’t produced anything yet, so I’m looking forward to really getting in there and locking in.”
Check out other tweets about Durant’s bars below.
Ain’t gone hold you. Kevin Durant can rap.— TROX (@iamTROX) February 16, 2024
Okay Kevin Durant can rap so hes better than Lebron and MJ 🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️ I don't make the rules— iRedman & The Big Steppers (@iRedman__) February 16, 2024
I don’t want to hear Kevin Durant rap.— Double M (@FLY__ERRRR) February 16, 2024
Kevin Durant rap good but Miles Bridges still top 1 rapper to hit the NBA— O.H. BAGS (@BAGSYBAGSY) February 16, 2024
Kevin Durant raps better than some mfs whose main occupation is rapping— PoolPartyPapi (@toomuxh_skrilla) February 16, 2024
Kevin Durant can… rap?— george pickens stan (@TRAPUCHIHAS) February 16, 2024
Kevin Durant rap verse on scared money was good— No Limit Of The West (@AnunnakiiFlow) February 16, 2024
Kevin Durant seem like a nigga who take 2 hours to write 8 bars of mid and listen to it over and over for 3 hours.— Alim⚡️ (@FuxwitLim) February 16, 2024
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Gunna returns with new visual for "Bittersweet"
ScHoolboy Q drops off new visual for "Yeern 101"
Trending
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit
“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!