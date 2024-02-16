Kevin Durant
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images

Fans on social media react to Kevin Durant's raps on Stalley's "Scared Money" single

The NBA champion’s lyrical abilities are once again on display.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Today (Feb. 16), Stalley unveiled a new single titled “Scared Money,” complete with a surprise verse from Kevin Durant. Over Bam’s laid-back production, the NBA champion delivers a stream of consciousness about how he lives his life.

“Rest in peace to Robert Davis, we hit another layer, when she speak to me, it’s like she’s sayin’ prayers/ I feel like Randy Moss when he was on the Raiders, man, they love to hate us, this woman’s so fine, I give her cash payments/ Baby, I’m just so glued to the basics, I wanted more room, so I copped the crib sittin’ adjacent/ In this whole world, I’m Freddy, Jason, I’m sitting in the places of great, but never complacent…”

This isn’t the first time Durant could be heard spitting bars on wax. Back in 2018, the world was treated to “It Ain’t Easy,” a song that the Phoenix Suns forward was said to have created with LeBron James during the 2011 NBA lockout. As REVOLT previously reported, Durant also had his contributions scrapped from 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Welcome 2 Collegrove album (something that 2 Chainz wished wasn’t the case).

Nonetheless, fans on social media seemed pleasantly surprised by Durant’s latest lyrical display. “Kevin Durant is a rapper after he retires. This s**t is on repeat,” said Twitter user Hatedzs, while EmeraldTaurus96 wrote, “Didn’t know Kevin Durant could rap. Good song.”

In a 2023 interview with Jazzys World TV, Durant opened up about his future aspirations to become a producer. “Just growing up, listening to music everyday and just falling in love with it. The sound, just everything about it has been fun to me since I was ’bout your age,” he said. “[I’ve] just built on that, and I’ve been in the studio with Migos, with Drake, with a lot of people. But I haven’t produced anything yet, so I’m looking forward to really getting in there and locking in.”

Check out other tweets about Durant’s bars below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kevin Durant
NBA
Rap
Sports
Stalley

Revolt - New Episodes