Today (Feb. 16), Stalley unveiled a new single titled “Scared Money,” complete with a surprise verse from Kevin Durant. Over Bam’s laid-back production, the NBA champion delivers a stream of consciousness about how he lives his life.

“Rest in peace to Robert Davis, we hit another layer, when she speak to me, it’s like she’s sayin’ prayers/ I feel like Randy Moss when he was on the Raiders, man, they love to hate us, this woman’s so fine, I give her cash payments/ Baby, I’m just so glued to the basics, I wanted more room, so I copped the crib sittin’ adjacent/ In this whole world, I’m Freddy, Jason, I’m sitting in the places of great, but never complacent…”