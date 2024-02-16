Kyla Moscovich speaks a language most can’t understand. The trumpet player extraordinaire can translate any artist’s request into a buttery soft horn section that melts over their vocals for songs like Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only,” and unheard tunes from superstars. Her musical ingenuity is what gets her in the studio, but her discretion and comfort with artists keeps her in their hearts.

“There was one period of time right after [Victoria Monét] had her child, and she was going through what a lot of mothers go through with postpartum depression,” Moscovich told REVOLT. “The studio is one of the places where any artist should feel safe to embark on those emotions rather than shy away from them.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the Grammy Award-winning producer and trumpet player explained how Monet’s smash single “On My Mama” came about, her own “weird” rituals that invite artists to be their most authentic selves, and how she translates thoughts from J. Cole and others into music we all love.

Check out the exclusive chat below.

Who was the first artist you were in the studio with that made you feel like you made it?

Cole, for sure. It was in 2016 while working on the 4 Your Eyez Only album in New York City. One call led to me being in the room, and it was a blessing. That was the first time I was ever in a session where someone gave me both creative freedom to do certain things and had their own ideas. He had this idea from an old-timey, record-sounding kind of [thing]. I told him, “I have this horn. It’s a darker version of a trumpet, and we can detune it a bit and make it a specific way, so we can get it to sound that way. We could also add a specific plug-in that would make it sound super vintage.” We had fun with that. The rest of the record was random riffs by me, but that first horn line, you hear on the song “4 Your Eyez Only.” He’s super chill. He’s really fun. He knows what he wants. He’s very detail-oriented. He has good ears. He has a specific idea he hears in his head, and he wants to emulate it. That’s why he has really good producers and good instrumentalists around him who can help translate that.

Congrats on winning at this year’s Grammys! Your horn play on “On My Mama” was the most distinctive part of that song. How did the record come about?

That record came from a long process because, with Victoria, we’re working on at least 10 records at a time. We’re always bouncing back and forth between different records because she’s always writing. She’s a real powerhouse in her craft, and she’s incredible. There was one period of time right after she had her child, and she was going through what a lot of mothers go through with postpartum depression. The studio is one of the places where any artist should feel safe to embark on those emotions rather than shy away from them. A lot of artists try to shy away from being parents in general, especially women. I guess Victoria felt detached from the industry as a whole and was like, “What do I even tell these people? I can’t relate to them in any way right now. I do not feel fly. I do not feel good. Let’s start listening to stuff that’s inspiring that might be a mantra.” She is a positive person. She didn’t want to sit there for very long in a negative space.

I think Deputy sent over the record, or we started listening to it in the studio. One thing led to another, and it just turned into this thing. She told me she wanted a party record or a club record. I knew I had to add HBCU horns. Where else am I going to go with it? With Victoria, she keeps the same elements for both of her albums. It’s like a little family. She doesn’t really stray away from that. I actually met her the day I moved to LA five years ago.