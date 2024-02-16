Earlier today (Feb. 16), Desus Nice hopped on Twitter in response to The Kid Mero’s comments on “7PM in Brooklyn.” In addition to reposting a clip from the podcast, he shared a meme that saw a man walking with an oversized cap — an apparent symbol of what he felt was a display of dishonesty.

On Thursday (Feb. 15), Mero and co-host Carmelo Anthony premiered the latest episode of “7PM in Brooklyn” with Joe Budden as their guest. About 45 minutes into the conversation, Mero opened up about his 2022 split from Desus Nice and what led to a rift in their relationship.

“At first I was upset, it’s the business. There’s no friends in the business. And we was in a situation where I got four kids, two mortgages,” he said. “I got real-life situations going on. So I’m like, ‘Yo, if we get an offer from DraftKings for $1.5 [million], before they got logos on the NBA court, and you’re like, ‘Nah bro, this ain’t it’… And I’m like, ‘This is going places, bro, we need to do this.’ And you’re like, ‘Nah.’ I’m like, ‘F**k outta here.’ To me, that’s like the beginning of this s**t corroding. We’re on different wavelengths.”