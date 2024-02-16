Desus and Mero
Photo: Theo Wargo / Contributor via Getty Images

Desus Nice reacts on social media after The Kid Mero explains why they parted ways

Mero opened up about his former Bodega Boys partner during the latest episode of “7PM in Brooklyn.”

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2024

Earlier today (Feb. 16), Desus Nice hopped on Twitter in response to The Kid Mero’s comments on “7PM in Brooklyn.” In addition to reposting a clip from the podcast, he shared a meme that saw a man walking with an oversized cap — an apparent symbol of what he felt was a display of dishonesty.

On Thursday (Feb. 15), Mero and co-host Carmelo Anthony premiered the latest episode of “7PM in Brooklyn” with Joe Budden as their guest. About 45 minutes into the conversation, Mero opened up about his 2022 split from Desus Nice and what led to a rift in their relationship.

“At first I was upset, it’s the business. There’s no friends in the business. And we was in a situation where I got four kids, two mortgages,” he said. “I got real-life situations going on. So I’m like, ‘Yo, if we get an offer from DraftKings for $1.5 [million], before they got logos on the NBA court, and you’re like, ‘Nah bro, this ain’t it’… And I’m like, ‘This is going places, bro, we need to do this.’ And you’re like, ‘Nah.’ I’m like, ‘F**k outta here.’ To me, that’s like the beginning of this s**t corroding. We’re on different wavelengths.”

He continued, “We were in two different places in life. I was more aiming for ownership, being a production company, owning your IP because that’s life or death in media… The next level of Hollywood is the three of us: Desus, [manager Victor Lopez], and myself, sitting down with Judd Apatow and saying, ‘Yo, we’re gonna do a movie.’ Then the movie gets written and Desus was like, ‘I ain’t really feeling this s**t.'” Despite all, Mero left Anthony and Budden with the possibility of a conversation with his former partner and friend in the future.

