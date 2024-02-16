Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"

Lopez will begin her North American tour this June.

By Jon Powell
  02.16.2024

Jennifer Lopez is ready to see her fans on the road. On Thursday (Feb. 15), the Bronx star announced “This Is Me… Now: The Tour,” which kicks off this June and will touch down in several North American cities until August. The upcoming run will mark J.Lo’s first tour in five years, following 2019’s “It’s My Party Tour.”

Today (Feb. 16), Lopez returned to music with her ninth studio LP, This Is Me… Now, which — including its deluxe edition — contains 16 songs and collaborations alongside Anuel AA, Bruno Martini and Latto. As REVOLT previously reported, the album “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and Hip Hop beats combined with her emotional signature vocals” and “is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.” This Is Me… Now was also accompanied by a musical film of the same name with appearances from the likes of Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck.

“[This album is] kind of a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist,” Lopez told Vogue. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way… but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

Check out the full schedule for Lopez’s “This Is Me… Now: The Tour” below.

“This Is Me… Now: The Tour” dates:

June 26: Orlando, Florida — Kia Center

June 28: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center

July 2: Austin, Texas — Moody Center

July 3: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena

July 5: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center

July 6: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

July 9: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center

July 11: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum

July 13: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

July 16: San Francisco, California — Chase Center

July 17: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center

July 19: Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena

July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena

July 22: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

July 26: Rosemont, Illinois — Allstate Arena

July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena

July 31: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre

Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Aug. 16: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

