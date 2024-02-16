Jennifer Lopez is ready to see her fans on the road. On Thursday (Feb. 15), the Bronx star announced “This Is Me… Now: The Tour,” which kicks off this June and will touch down in several North American cities until August. The upcoming run will mark J.Lo’s first tour in five years, following 2019’s “It’s My Party Tour.”

Today (Feb. 16), Lopez returned to music with her ninth studio LP, This Is Me… Now, which — including its deluxe edition — contains 16 songs and collaborations alongside Anuel AA, Bruno Martini and Latto. As REVOLT previously reported, the album “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and Hip Hop beats combined with her emotional signature vocals” and “is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.” This Is Me… Now was also accompanied by a musical film of the same name with appearances from the likes of Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck.