Jennifer Lopez announces "This Is Me... Now: The Tour"
Lopez will begin her North American tour this June.
Jennifer Lopez is ready to see her fans on the road. On Thursday (Feb. 15), the Bronx star announced “This Is Me… Now: The Tour,” which kicks off this June and will touch down in several North American cities until August. The upcoming run will mark J.Lo’s first tour in five years, following 2019’s “It’s My Party Tour.”
Today (Feb. 16), Lopez returned to music with her ninth studio LP, This Is Me… Now, which — including its deluxe edition — contains 16 songs and collaborations alongside Anuel AA, Bruno Martini and Latto. As REVOLT previously reported, the album “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and Hip Hop beats combined with her emotional signature vocals” and “is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.” This Is Me… Now was also accompanied by a musical film of the same name with appearances from the likes of Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck.
“[This album is] kind of a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist,” Lopez told Vogue. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way… but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”
Check out the full schedule for Lopez’s “This Is Me… Now: The Tour” below.
“This Is Me… Now: The Tour” dates:
June 26: Orlando, Florida — Kia Center
June 28: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center
July 2: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
July 3: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena
July 5: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center
July 6: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
July 9: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center
July 11: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum
July 13: Anaheim, California — Honda Center
July 16: San Francisco, California — Chase Center
July 17: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center
July 19: Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena
July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena
July 22: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center
July 26: Rosemont, Illinois — Allstate Arena
July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena
July 31: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre
Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Aug. 16: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
