A white man was arrested on Thursday (Feb. 15) after authorities accused him of setting several fires around a predominately Black church in Rhode Island.

According to WPRI, Kevin Colantonio allegedly attempted to torch Shiloh Gospel Temple in North Providence using gasoline on Sunday (Feb. 11) before the flames were extinguished by members of the city’s police and fire departments. The building, which was empty at the time of the incident, suffered significant property damage as a result. A U.S. District Court affidavit confirmed that there was probable cause to believe that Colantonio “committed the offense of maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion any building or other real property.”