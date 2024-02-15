Back in January, Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade outfit unveiled an album titled All Is Yellow, complete with contributions from Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Eminem, Cordae, and more. Today (Feb. 15), fans were able to check out a new visual from the compilation for “This My Life,” a collaboration with Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI, and Lil Skies.

Over production from Bennett, Jacob Wice, Daniyel, Car!ton, Kosher World, and ​Marvy Ayy, the three talents harmonized about their success and the roadblocks that came with it. “I’m takin’ my life one day at a time, if I’m bein’ honest, I’m losin’ my mind/ Doin’ these drugs that help pass the time, it is what it is, I swear I’ll be fine,” Skies rapped on the song’s final verse.

Directed by Bennett, the visual for “This My Life” kept with the same theme as other videos from All Is Yellow, as the artists wore black suits with yellow ties throughout. They could also be spotted performing in front of Lyrical Lemonade’s symbolic yellow curtain in the middle of a warehouse.

“The curtain stemmed from my short film whyrush?, which was a note to self and everyone here,” Bennett explained about the brightly colored item in an interview with Hypebeast. “I knew I wanted to include a backdrop. I knew I wanted it to have elements of a music video with beautiful framing and consistent coloring. [Art director Cody Fusina] was the one who brought me this latex green curtain. I fell in love with it immediately. When the album came around, I was trying to think of a way we could have a moving set, so we could create a cohesive theme across all videos regardless of where we were shooting it. So I called Cody and asked, ‘Do you think we could get that same curtain in yellow?'”

