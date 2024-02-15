On Wednesday (Feb. 14), ESSENCE shared the cover of their upcoming March/April 2024 issue with Beyoncé. As explained in the description, the publication’s feature will touch on the legacy of Black hair and the Houston icon’s latest venture. No date was given for when the issue will hit newsstands.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé announced a new hair care line, CÉCRED, after she teased the endeavor back in May 2023. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she asked her followers in an Instagram post. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.”