Fact Check | Can Black hair not grow very long?
THE CLAIM: Black hair does not grow easily. “Good hair” or looser curl patterns are special because they can grow more in length.
OUR RATING: False
THE CLAIM: Black hair does not grow easily. “Good hair” or looser curl patterns are special because they can grow more in length.
OUR RATING: False
Before securing all of her well-deserved Grammy wins at the 2024 awards ceremony, SZA explained,“ I just wanna be better than my last project to myself. I wanna be a better writer. I wanna be a better artist, musician… a better thinker. I just wanna do things that make myself proud and interested.” Just like the S.O.S. album, the songstress has gradually sculpted her own hair into a fine piece of artwork.
During the five-year process it took to prepare her second album, SZA has simultaneously documented her hair growth journey. “Getting to know you & your crown has been a pleasure,” her hair guide and stylist, Whitney Eaddy wrote on Instagram. To celebrate her hair recovering from damage and growing into a thick healthy ponytail, SZA posted in her caption, “One time for the 4c Gorls.” slyly dispelling the myth that natural Black hair cannot be long or even grow easily.
View this post on Instagram
SZA’s excitement was a simple, matter-of-fact realization that has hit many other Black women who’ve done the same: Pursue healthy hair care while living in a fog of Eurocentric beauty standards.
To be clear, there is no singular type of Black hair. A range of natural curl patterns, colors and textures exist. Since Oprah’s personal hair stylist established the Andre Walker Hair Typing System or “The Hair Chart” in the ‘90s, various types of afro hair are either referred to as 4A (kinky, defined coil), 4B (z-shaped coil) or 4C (tight, o-shaped coil pattern). Of these, 4C or tightly coiled afro hair is often assumed to be inherently dry and unable to grow “properly.” But this is not true. There is no such thing as normal. For people of African descent, hair does grow slower (2 inches per month) than other racial groups. Asian hair grows the fastest at 8 inches per month. Whether your hair type grows faster or slower than white people (at 5 inches per month) is not what determines overall hair health. A Eurocentric global beauty industry has embraced the average speed of growth associated with white people as “ordinary.” But genetically different rates of growth are just that — different. All hair types can be healthy and reach the same lengths; just in diverse ways.
It’s important to note, not everyone agrees with using the Andre Walker Hair Typing System. It was initially created in 1997 as a way to help market Walker’s hair product line to different textures. But, the labels used in the chart to describe curl patterns remain popular reference points, particularly when marketing Black hair products or describing Black hair.
Retaining your hair length and avoiding breakage, which happens more often for those with a curl pattern, depends on the products you use, age, environment, and personal health factors. “In a normal healthy scalp, about 80 perfect of the hairs are actively growing,” Dr. Mia Jing Gao explained to Live Science.
A Black person with a 4C curl pattern could have the exact same length of hair as someone with straight or wavy hair (1a-3c, according to the Andre Walker System). 4C textured hair gives a perception of being shorter and growing slower because its follicles are oval shaped and coily like a spring. The strands must be fully stretched or combed out to see their complete length. If your hair is long, wavy, fine or straight, it can still be unhealthy. Length does not automatically translate into having hair that won’t break. It may be a traditional qualifier for beauty, but not for healthy hair.
The physics of shrinkage also fuels the notion of afro hair not growing quickly. Shrinkage is when wet curly hair reduces in length as it dries out. Shrinkage in afro curl patterns is often mistaken for damaged hair. In actuality, your hair could be the exact opposite, growing in length and just requiring more care when it dries. Recalling the first time she cut her hair off, actress Lupita Nyong’o admitted, “I just got fed up going to the salon every week. I’d had enough! On a whim, it was off. It’s low-maintenance.”
The Black hair care industry has an estimated value of $2.5 billion. In 2026, it is projected to reach over $6.9 billion. For Black consumers, the majority — roughly 80 percent — of their hair care budget is spent at beauty supply stores. Investing in a variety of hair products does reflect creativity and a certain willingness to experiment. But, trying different types of products too often can also impact a consumer’s ability to maintain healthy natural hair because it’s likely to leave a consumer exposed to toxins. Black women spend approximately $1.7 billion annually on hair care products.
Chemicals in certain personal hair products primarily used by Black women, like parabens and phthalates, are known endocrine disruptors. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Dr. Tamarra James-Todd pointed out, “About 50 percent of products advertised to Black women contain these types of chemicals, compared to maybe only 7 percent that are advertised to white women… I think that there needs to be more products introduced on the market, with recognition that these products are important to African-American women and that they do have purchasing power,” adding, “This is a very large industry.”
The belief of biologically having a “bad” hair type can lead to people avoiding consistent treatment altogether. Receiving harsh beauty maintenance methods, incorrect info or products might help you look good, but not necessarily be healthy for overall hair growth. Using a cycle of harmful products and inconsistent treatments can lead to scalp build-up, with tightly coiled hair not growing faster, but still technically growing. Solange Knowles once mused, “I think many people, especially from other cultures, just don’t understand the role hair plays in Black women’s lives.”
Every month, Black women in the US spend an average of $54.14 on hair care products, more than any other race or ethnicity. According to Gitnux Market Data Report, 36 percent of Black women in the United States preferred natural hair over chemically treated hair. As more Black consumers move toward natural hairstyles, the marketing psychology embraced has become one of nurturing hair, purchasing products that prioritize self-care.
For Black women, hair is a sacred mark of beauty. Whether braids, swirly edges, a blow-out, high ponytail or no hair at all — different styles act as badges of honor and can unravel stories or memories. 4C hair grows tightly, but beautifully. Like other hair types or body parts, it all depends on how you decide to care for it and what resources you have access to. But questioning if the 4C curl pattern can even grow properly should no longer be up for debate. Even in 2024, the act of wearing your afro hair natural at work or on Instagram, is still a brave, revolutionary act. If you’ve already been given a crown, all you have to do is wear it.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"
“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”
Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit
“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.