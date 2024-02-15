Beyoncé’s solo journey began in the early 2000s with a feature-stacked debut that Columbia Records was initially unsure about. Featuring bombastic pop anthems, R&B duets and dancehall-inspired hits, Dangerously In Love solidified the Houston-born singer as a solo force who would permanently impact global pop culture — and that was just the beginning. Since the release of the album, Beyoncé’s sonic and visual creativity has tapped into the depths of the bayou, the power of alter egos and ’80s boy bands, and even led to an impressively enunciated foray into rap.

Her albums and accompanying visuals have nodded at Audrey Hepburn and Andy Warhol as well as heeded the time-honored tradition of threatening an ill-behaving lover. She has also embraced many Black creators including Moi Renee, Big Freedia, Brandon Blackwood and more.

Fans might be watching her children grow through rare clips, but Beyoncé’s maturation continues to play out before the world’s eyes. In earlier work, her hunger for success and desire to silence critics regarding her personal and professional choices was apparent. Now, as a global sensation with nothing left to prove, Beyoncé showcases the trust she has in herself as an artist and performer. There’s still defiance, but the longing to prove a point is gone. The change is evident; listeners can feel her personal growth and dedication to excellence in every second of her music.

We know Queen Bey’s only true competition is the woman in the mirror, so let’s revisit how her iconic albums stack up against one another.

7. I AM…SASHA FIERCE

In I AM…SASHA FIERCE, her fans meet the alter-ego behind the leotards and bouffants. She is comfortable swimming in other cultures and even singing in other languages. The dichotomy between the tyrannical stage siren and the open-hearted lover girl stands strong.

6. Dangerously In Love

Beyoncé’s debut album undoubtedly holds up. It leaps in and out of genres, showing her versatility. Dangerously In Love is a true classic, but it only hints at the power to come. With can’t-miss samples and heavy-handed collaborations, this album feels like it is hedging against the doubt that the singer later revealed was present during the creative process. The through line is not distilled as effectively as it is in her later work, rather it is slightly labored.

5. B’Day

B’Day serves as the singer’s first full visual album. The DVD exclusive features videos for all and stretches the imagination of what a pop star can be. There’s a vulnerability in its experimentation, and it provides a glimpse of the aesthetic that she expands on in Lemonade.

4. 4

There is a slow but delicious end to the coquettish vibe with this album. Dreamy tracks like “Rather Die Young” and “I Miss You” forge a trip through the aftermath of what seems like a pleasant arrested development. There is still a sweetness, but it is more mature and grounded than her earlier albums.

3. Beyoncé

This self-titled album marks the arrival of the star as a cultural juggernaut. It’s no coincidence that the height of her celebrity arrives at the time of Beyoncé. Coming after the icon has achieved and sustained unparalleled professional success, there is room for a new irreverent tone and infusion of confidence. She can tell you to “Bow Down” because she’s earned it. Here, we are invited to see from her perspective and get a look at how she feels about the labor we saw on her debut.

2. RENAISSANCE

This carefully curated experience was the singer’s effort to bring joy to a disjointed and traumatized world. The first chapter in the still-expanding trilogy displayed the correct way to show appreciation without appropriating. It enveloped culture in a cocoon of love and acceptance. It took icons like Moi Renee off the vision board and placed them at the forefront. RENAISSANCE was self-aware, stylish, enchanting and worthy of the flood of glittery cowboy hats and sequined fans that it inspired.

1. Lemonade

Lemonade is an enduring masterpiece that respectfully honors the sacrifices and resilience of Black women. Beyoncé has always had a group of recurring collaborators who help articulate her vision, but this is the first time her vision is so straightforward that anyone can see it. Here, she goes from a growing artist to a certified auteur.