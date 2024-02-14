Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

Usher delivered a dynamic Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 11) night. He brought out Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, and more while performing a medley of hits from his catalog.

Today (Feb. 14), Variety announced that the R&B legend is transitioning his musical talents to television. He will be partnering with UCP — a division of Universal Studio Group — to develop a drama series. The project boasts executive producers Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker of Mad Massive Entertainment, and Kenny Meiselas of KMei Productions.

Usher expressed his enthusiasm for the venture. He stated, “My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives. I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

According to the publication, the drama will center around “Black love in Atlanta,” portraying characters in search of belonging. It’s also expected to explore “music, style, sex, romance, and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

Whether Usher will participate onscreen is currently unknown. However, the “Caught Up” singer previously made cameos in movies such as 2010’s Killers, 2016’s Hands of Stone, and 2019’s Hustlers.

Last Friday (Feb. 9), Usher debuted his ninth studio album, COMING HOME. Burna Boy, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, The-Dream, Pheelz, and Jung Kook were featured on the project. Additionally, standout tracks included “Kissing Strangers,” “Ruin,” and “Good Good.”

The musician will embark on his “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour” starting Aug. 16 in Atlanta, GA. Toronto, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Austin, Chicago, and St. Louis are among the other stops. Notably, Atlanta appeared on the trek route a whopping five times after he added new dates for the second time. Check out his tweets below.

U know I had to do it again, right? NEW DATES ADDED to USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE ⁰Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 16 @ 10am local. Make sure U sign up for the fan presale starting tomorrow, Feb 14 @10 am local time. https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/QEZB9164cw — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 14, 2024