ScHoolboy Q recently marked his pending return to music with the announcement of his sixth studio LP, Blue Lips. He also teased the masses with a couple of short clips for “Back n Love” and “Blueslides,” the latter of which served as a tribute to the late Mac Miller.

On Tuesday (Feb. 13), a fan couldn’t help but notice that the aforementioned tracks have yet to appear on any streaming platforms. “I’m dealing directly wit the fans. [On] March 1, everything [is] yours,” the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee tweeted in response. “[The people] that care about Q deserve a rollout.”