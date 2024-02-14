ScHoolboy Q says he's not adding any songs to streaming platforms until 'Blue Lips' is released
“[The people] that care about Q deserve a rollout,” he explained.
ScHoolboy Q recently marked his pending return to music with the announcement of his sixth studio LP, Blue Lips. He also teased the masses with a couple of short clips for “Back n Love” and “Blueslides,” the latter of which served as a tribute to the late Mac Miller.
On Tuesday (Feb. 13), a fan couldn’t help but notice that the aforementioned tracks have yet to appear on any streaming platforms. “I’m dealing directly wit the fans. [On] March 1, everything [is] yours,” the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee tweeted in response. “[The people] that care about Q deserve a rollout.”
I’m dealing directly wit tHe fans… MARCH 1st everytHing yours.. da ppl tHat care about Q deserve a rollout✊🏾BLUELIPS https://t.co/YOnEo9sbKj— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 14, 2024
In addition to the short exchange, Q shared a second behind-the-scenes video titled “i’m so good at tHis.” The clip contained footage of the South Central talent in the studio (where viewers can hear a new song), in the middle of a video shoot, and on a random stroll at an unknown location.
Blue Lips will follow 2019’s CrasH Talk, a 14-song effort with contributions from Travis Scott, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby. The well-received body of work debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 81,000 album-equivalent units sold. CrasH Talk also earned a gold certification.
“I feel like CrasH Talk was my least introspective album. It performed so well, though,” Q said during a sit-down with the “BACKONFIGG” podcast. “But it still left me empty because I was trying something that, I don’t know… It was me, but I was in a space of transitioning to where I was at. I was super drug-free, super daddy, but I didn’t know how to get rid of the gangster image. That’s the exact reason why I named it CrasH Talk.” He then revealed that Kendrick Lamar did all of the intros on that album.
