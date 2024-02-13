On Friday (Feb. 9), Jermaine Dupri decided to get bodies moving with his latest single, “This Lil’ Game We Play,” which features Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J. On the dance floor-ready offering, the So So Def head honcho took a backseat as his collaborators spit game to their respective lovers. “Baby, I’m glad you came, can’t even lie/ I love lookin’ at you, girl, and them thighs/ And that thang-thang is somethin’ special, yeah/ Ari Lennox type pressure/ Got me Usher Raymond, confessin’ right,” Nelly rapped on the track.

Two days after “This Lil’ Game We Play” hit streaming platforms, Dupri joined Usher on the field at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, will.i.am, and more were also present for the big celebration.

As REVOLT previously reported, Dupri’s Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told documentary will finally premiere on Hulu this March. The film, which the “Money Ain’t A Thang” talent co-produced alongside Uncle Luke and 21 Savage, will put the spotlight on “an iconic Atlanta street party that drew 100s of 1,000s of people in the ’80s and ’90s.”