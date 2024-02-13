Jermaine Dupri recruits Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J for "This Lil' Game We Play" single
The So So Def head honcho takes a backseat on the upbeat effort.
On Friday (Feb. 9), Jermaine Dupri decided to get bodies moving with his latest single, “This Lil’ Game We Play,” which features Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J. On the dance floor-ready offering, the So So Def head honcho took a backseat as his collaborators spit game to their respective lovers. “Baby, I’m glad you came, can’t even lie/ I love lookin’ at you, girl, and them thighs/ And that thang-thang is somethin’ special, yeah/ Ari Lennox type pressure/ Got me Usher Raymond, confessin’ right,” Nelly rapped on the track.
Two days after “This Lil’ Game We Play” hit streaming platforms, Dupri joined Usher on the field at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, will.i.am, and more were also present for the big celebration.
As REVOLT previously reported, Dupri’s Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told documentary will finally premiere on Hulu this March. The film, which the “Money Ain’t A Thang” talent co-produced alongside Uncle Luke and 21 Savage, will put the spotlight on “an iconic Atlanta street party that drew 100s of 1,000s of people in the ’80s and ’90s.”
“My vision of Freaknik is really a story about the South in Atlanta. It’s not really a story about what everybody keeps talking about,” he said while on “Tamron Hall Show.” “I think I don’t like that part because I feel like it’s a little disrespectful ’cause I’m just telling a story. I’m telling a story of Atlanta, right, and how Atlanta was built into the place that it is today. People came to Atlanta through Freaknik, and they stayed, and that’s how Atlanta became this multicultural place. Freaknik played one of the biggest roles in that period… I can’t say that you won’t see freaking in this video. It is called Freaknik,” he added.
Press play on “This Lil’ Game We Play” below.
