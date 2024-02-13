Raekwon chimed in on the group’s intent to remain as authentic as possible. “We had to be able to come in, and back up everything that we’re talkin’ about, and give them the real reality of what we represent from Staten Island,” he expressed.

As REVOLT previously reported, the Wu-Tang Clan announced that they would begin the first dates of their Las Vegas residency during Super Bowl LVIII weekend. The collective will return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels for two additional shows in March.

“Hip Hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” RZA stated back in December 2023 about their decision to hold a residency. “I think the art form has evolved. I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art, and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub, and of course eventually invite more Hip Hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us.”