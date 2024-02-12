“I Have a Dream” draft speechwriter Dr. Clarence B. Jones takes a stand against hate speech in Super Bowl LVIII ad
Dr. Clarence B. Jones reflected on what speech he would write for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today: “All hate thrives on one thing: Silence.”
Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS), an organization founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, aired a Super Bowl commercial featuring Dr. Clarence B. Jones, the draft writer for Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, on Sunday (Feb. 11) night.
The ad saw Dr. Jones reflecting on what message he would deliver if tasked with writing a speech for Dr. King today. The video aimed to mobilize Americans against silence in the face of hate while highlighting that all forms of resentment thrive on inaction. Through the 30-second campaign, FCAS also encouraged viewers to actively oppose anti-Semitism.
It was produced by the Black and Asian-owned agency Quantasy. The initiative also marked a deliberate effort by Kraft to combine Super Bowl advertising with meaningful diversity and cultural authenticity. Watch the clip below.
Quantasy CEO Will Campbell touched on why Dr. Jones was the perfect pick as for the commercial. He said, “We couldn’t think of a better voice than Dr. Clarence B. Jones’ to stand out at a time where hate in the US is occurring at overwhelmingly high rates.”
Kraft added: “The work Dr. Jones has done over the course of his entire life and career is the embodiment of FCAS’ mission to build bridges and stand up to Jewish hate and all forms of hate. In the time we have spent together and through his work, I have become a huge fan of Dr. Jones, and I am proud to spotlight all that he has done for our nation.”
The NFL owner continued, “With this ad, we hope to continue to spread Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of unity and equality at a time in which the country needs it most, and our goal is to reach a wide audience of people and inspire all Americans to stand up together, arm in arm, and fight this horrific rising hate.”
Dr. Jones was close friends with Dr. King before the civil rights activist’s killing in 1968. He also contributed to the fallen icon’s “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
8 best Super Bowl performances
Trending
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.
Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show
Forget kickoff, Usher fans only want to know what time the show starts in anticipation for Super Bowl halftime.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.