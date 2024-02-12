GloRilla drops off new visual for "Yeah Glo!" single
The track was produced by B100, Go Grizzly, and Squat Beats.
On Friday (Feb. 9), GloRilla marked her return with a new single titled “Yeah Glo!” Produced by B100, Go Grizzly, and Squat Beats, the hard-hitting cut serves as an update for anyone wondering about what the Memphis talent has been up to.
“Big Glo, where you been at? Mane, everywhere, I’m workin’ hard, Maybach and G-Wagon trucks, got M&Ms in my garage/ Quick to crank up on a h**, you b**ches better not get me started, locked in with the gangstas and players, my folks gon’ keep it solid/ Everything I got on new, it look like I got renovated/ I’m cocky, b**ch, when I was just humble they didn’t appreciate it…”
GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” came with a matching video that was directed by Troy Roscoe. In the clip, she could be spotted riding in the back of a Maybach truck, working hard in a fast-food restaurant, and handing money to children in her neighborhood.
Things have certainly changed for GloRilla since the release of 2022’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” her breakout hit with producer Hitkidd. Since then, she signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and unveiled the EP Anyways, Life’s Great… Including its deluxe edition, that project consisted of 13 songs with collaborations alongside Lil Durk, Cardi B, Trina, Gloss Up, and more. GloRilla also contributed to CMG’s Gangsta Art compilation series and appeared on notable cuts like Moneybagg Yo’s “On Wat U On,” Don Toliver’s “Leave The Club,” G Herbo’s “Outside,” and Kaliii’s “Can’t Get ‘Em.”
In an interview with “Good Morning America,” the “Tomorrow 2” talent opened up about her long-awaited debut album. “I’m excited about it,” she said. “I plan on going No. 1. I gotta make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming, another anthem.”
Press play on “Yeah Glo!” below.
