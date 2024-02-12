Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 “Jaunt Woven”
Bodega and Saucony team up for a stoner and eco-friendly take on the Grid Shadow 2.
Bodega, the boutique that’s “hidden in plain sight” with outposts in Boston and Los Angeles, has a long-standing collaborative history with Saucony, the sneaker brand from Pennsylvania, dating back many years and many shoes. For their latest collab, the duo put aside all pretense and presumed design expectations to come up with the Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 “Jaunt Woven”: A nature-inspired, mellowed-out salute to hippies and stoners everywhere with an emphasis on environmentally friendly design. The result is an updated take on the ’90s classic with laid-back earthy elements. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.
Bodega
The Grid Shadow 2’s are jam-packed with visual highlights starting with an all-natural upper that combines stone-washed 18oz canvas, Hemp, and cotton merged perfectly to give the pair eco-friendly vibes. The natural hues continue with signature molded EVA cushioning, a recycled gum rubber outsole with speckled detailing, and cotton underlays in green. Additional details include its plain-woven tongue, rope laces, hints of acid green throughout its build, and bright red at its lace tips, insole, and toe bumpers. Finally, the nature-inspired sneaker is completed by branding from Bodega and Saucony on the tongue, insole, back heel, and outsole.
Bodega
Bodega
Since its 2006 inception, Bodega has established itself as more than just a sneaker store thanks to collaborations with seemingly every major footwear brand. It’s a curated creative community that welcomes all into its world behind secret, out-of-the-box door openings and locations with unique setups. And once inside, you wonder why you haven’t been in earlier. What are your thoughts on the latest release from Bodega and Saucony? Would you cop?
The Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 “Jaunt Woven” is set to release Feb. 23 for $140 at bdgastore.com and the Bodega stores in Boston and Los Angeles.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Cam’ron teams up with KITH for “Last Stop”
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
Trending
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race
As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.
Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative
In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!
Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler
For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler.
19 rappers who are Aquarius
These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.
The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?
The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now.
23 male British rappers you should know
Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene.
The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"
To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!
15 singers who are Aquarius
From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.
Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed
It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”
25 rappers' real names
Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.
14 rappers with “Young” in their names
From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.
17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos
From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.
17 rap names based on animals
Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"
Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.
Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show
Forget kickoff, Usher fans only want to know what time the show starts in anticipation for Super Bowl halftime.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.