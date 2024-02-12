Bodega, the boutique that’s “hidden in plain sight” with outposts in Boston and Los Angeles, has a long-standing collaborative history with Saucony, the sneaker brand from Pennsylvania, dating back many years and many shoes. For their latest collab, the duo put aside all pretense and presumed design expectations to come up with the Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 “Jaunt Woven”: A nature-inspired, mellowed-out salute to hippies and stoners everywhere with an emphasis on environmentally friendly design. The result is an updated take on the ’90s classic with laid-back earthy elements. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.