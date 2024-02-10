A new batch of artists has been announced as the Class of 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees. On Saturday (Feb. 10), Mariah Carey, Sade, Kool & The Gang and Lenny Kravitz were listed among 10 of the 15 music icons who are making their first appearance on the ballet for induction.

Earlier this month, ahead of the Grammys, Carey was presented with the Global Impact Award at the 2024 Black Music Collective on Feb. 1. She also made an appearance on awards night (Feb. 4) to present the first golden gramophone of the evening for Best Pop Solo Performance to Miley Cyrus.

The remainder of the Hall of Fame nominees include Mary J. Blige, who is making her second appearance on the list; Eric B. & Rakim; A Tribe Called Quest, who has appeared on two previous ballots; Cher; Dave Matthews Band; Foreigner; Peter Frampton; Jane’s Addiction; Oasis; Sinéad O’Connor; and Ozzy Osbourne.

“Continuing in the true spirit of rock and roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a press release. He noted that the “remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates.”

Voting takes place from now until April 26. The list of finalists, as well as honorees, is expected to be released soon after. The ceremony will take place in the fall. Previous notable inductees from the culture include JAY-Z, LL Cool J and Eminem, to name a few.

Last year’s ceremony marked the first time a female rapper was nominated when Missy Elliott reached her first year of eligibility, which is 25 years after an artist releases their first commercial recording. Like JAY-Z, the multi-hyphenate musical trendsetter was inducted into the Hall of Fame her first time at bat.

“Words cannot describe. It just hasn’t clicked,” the four-time Grammy Award winner told “Good Morning America” days before accepting the prestigious honor. “When you’re in the Hip Hop world, it seems so far out of reach… And it being the 50th year of Hip Hop, it’s layers. No matter what people tell you, the Hip Hop world is something special and unique.”

To cast a daily vote for your seven favorite nominees, click here.